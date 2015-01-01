पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम:नोखा प्रखंड में लगाए जा रहे चौपाल में नहीं आ रहे किसान, प्रचार-प्रसार का है अभाव

नाेखा3 घंटे पहले
नोखा में किसान चौपाल कार्यक्रम में नही दिख रही उत्सुकता, सरकार ने किसानों की आमदनी को दोगुना करने के उद्देश्य से कई योजना चला रही है। इसके तहत किसानों को उनके गांव में उन्नत खेती के तरीके, किसान सलाहकार और कृषि विशेषज्ञ के माध्यम से चला रही है।

किसानों को मिट्टी जांच सहित कई योजनाओं के माध्यम से जानकारी दी जा रही है कि खेती के पूर्व क्या-क्या करना है। जिसमें मिट्टी जांच एवं बीज का उपचार कैसे किया जाए इसकी बुवाई कैसे किया जाए।

इसमें महत्वपूर्ण विषय पराली को लेकर है किसानों को जागरूक करके पराली जलाने से रोकने के उपाय बताए जा रहे हैं। पराली जलाने से क्या क्या नुकसान है। लेकिन नोखा प्रखंड में लगने वाले किसान चौपाल महज कोरम बन गया है । किसान चौपाल में किसान नही रहे हैं और ना ही कोई किसान इसके प्रति जागरूक दिखाई दे रहा है।

गांवो में प्रचार प्रसार के अभाव में नही हो रहा सफल ,इसका प्रचार प्रसार भी नही किया जा रहा है

गांव में कृषि विभाग के कर्मी आ कर बैनर लगा कर कहते है कि आज किसान चौपाल है। किसान बीरेंद्र, रमेश, संजय आदि ने बताया कि हम लोग इस समय धान की कटाई बुवाई के लिए खेत में है। किसान चौपाल में हम लोग जाने का समय नहीं है। किसान चौपाल में हो ही क्या रहा है।

किसान कहते है कि किसान सलाहकार और टीम आती है कुछ बातचीत करके वापस चली जाती है ।इसमें पिछले साल कभी-कभी समोसा मिल जाता था ।इसके अलावा किसान चौपाल में कुछ नहीं होत है ।हम लोग किसान चौपाल में जाये या अपनी खेती करें।

वैसे भी सरकार के द्वारा दी जा रही योजना का लाभ हम लोगों को नाम मात्र ही मिल रहा है। इसमें सारी योजनाओं में सरकारी कर्मियों के कारण हम लोगों को नहीं मिल पाती है।

किसान चौपाल में 200 से 250 किसानों का आना चाहिए ।सरकार ने नियम बनाया है कि गांव में चौपाल में कम से कम 200 से ढाई सौ किसान उपस्थित रहे और उन लोगों की टेंट लगाकर के किसान पाठशाला चलाया जाए। उन लोगों के खाने-पीने की प्रबंध किया जाए। इसके लिए सरकार पूरे फंड उपलब्ध कराती है।

छलावा साबित हो रहा है किसान चौपाल

बिक्रमगंज| बिहार सरकार द्वारा किसानों का हित के लिए किसान लगाएं जाने वाले किसान चौपाल महज छलावा साबित हो रहा है। मालूम हो कि प्रत्येक गांव में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन करना है। लेकिन यह चौपाल सरकार की फाइलों और बिचौलियों के बीच का दिखावा बन गया है।

किसी भी गांव में चौपाल आयोजन करने से पहले प्रचार प्रसार करना है, लेकिन इसके अभाव में मत्स्य पालन करने वाले, पशुपालकों, तथा सब्जी की खेती करने वाले बागवानी करने वाले को इसकी जानकारी भी नही मिल पाता है। सरकारी पदाधिकारियों की मिलीभगत से कुछ दलाल किस्म के किसान अपने अनुसार चौपाल का समय तथा स्थल चयन करते हैं और महज कागजों में खानापूर्ति कर लेते हैं।

