खेती:नीलगायों से किसान परेशान, फसल को कर रहीं बर्बाद

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • धान के खेतों में झुंड के झुंड पहुंच रही हैं

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में नीलगायों का आतंक इतना बढ़ गया है कि किसानों की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। खेत में लहलहाती फसल बर्बाद हो रही है। रात की अंधेरा हो या फिर दिन का उजाला हो इससे इन नीलगायों को कोई परहेज नहीं है। खेत में झुंड के झुंड पहुंच कर खेत में लगी फसल को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा रही हैं। इनके आतंक से किसान कई फसलों को लगाना छोड़ दिए हैं।

चना एवं अरहर की खेती दिनों दिन कम होती जा रही है। किसानों का कहना है कि जैसे हीं इन फसलों का फूल तैयार होता है वह नीलगायों का निवाला बन जाता है। खाने से ज्यादा इनके पैरों से फसल की बर्बादी होती है। अगर फसल को बचाना है तो किसानों को अपने खेतों में जाल लगाकर या रतजगा कर फसल को बचाने की मजबूरी हो गई है।

तभी फसल बच पाएगी अन्यथा किसानों के घर तक फसल पहुंच पाना मुश्किल काम हो गया है। वन्य प्राणी होने की वजह से इन नीलगायों को कोई मार भी नहीं सकता है। सबसे बड़ी बात कि किसी वन्य प्राणी को किसी तरह का कोई सरकारी आदेश नहीं मिलने पर कोई कानून हाथ में नहीं ले सकता है।

ऐसे में आखिर किसान करें तो क्या करें। बताया जाता है कि यह समस्या किसी एक गांव के किसानों की नहीं बल्कि, हर जगह एक समान स्थिति है। किसान अनिल सिंह, बैजनाथ कहार, सुनील सिंह, शेषनाथ सिंह आदि ने बताया कि धान व सब्जी की फसल को नीलगायों से नुकसान हो रहा है।

