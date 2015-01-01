पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीटी रोड जाम:टॉल प्लाजा पर फास्टैग पासिंग हुई धीमी तो हाईवे की दोनों लेन हो गईं जाम, दस किलोमीटर दूर तक खड़ी रहीं गाड़ियां

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गाड़ियों को टॉल प्लाजा पर आगे बढ़ने की अनुमति मिलने में दो मिनट के बजाए बीस मिनट तक समय लग रहा था

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग दो जीटी रोड पर सासाराम टोल प्लाजा का फास्टैग पासिंग स्लो होने के कारण हाइवे पर वाहनों का दस किलोमीटर लंबा जाम लग गया। 12 घंटे तक इस जाम में चीटियों की चाल से सरक रही थीं गाड़ियां। आने व जाने वाले दोनों लेन में गाड़ियों की कतार टॉल प्लाजा से पांच किलोमीटर पश्चिम शिवसागर के आस पास व पांच किलोमीटर पूरब ताराचंडी धाम तक वाहनों की कतार लग गई। एक गाड़ी को टोल से गुजरने में तीन से पांच घंटे लगे। शाम चार बजे तक स्थिति धीरे-धीरे सुधरी।

तभी सोन नदी के तरफ से आने वाले बालू लदे ट्रकों ने जाम की स्थिति को और विकराल बना दी। सुबह आठ बजे से शुरू हुआ यह जाम शाम छह बजे तक टस से मस नहीं होने का नाम ले रहा था। यहां तक की बैरिकेडिंग हटाने के बाद भी स्थिति जस की तस रही। फास्टैग पासिंग का सरवर सुबह से ही स्लो काम कर रहा था। जिसके कारण गाड़ियों के टॉल प्लाजा पर आगे बढ़ने की अनुमति मिलने में दो मिनट के बजाए बीस मिनट समय लग जाता था।

शाम सात बजे जाम धीरे-धीरे कम हुआ
टाेल के मुख्य प्रबंधक निशांत कुमार अवकाश पर रहने के कारण वहां मौजूद दूसरे कर्मचारी स्थिति की सही जानकारी नहीं दे पा रहे थे। हालांकि टोल पर एक घंटे तक की गई पूछ ताछ और ऑन स्पॉट जानकारी लेने से पता चला कि फास्टैग पासिंग स्लो होने के कारण ही जाम की यह स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई है। दोनों तरफ के जाम में पांच हजार से ज्यादा गाड़ियां फंसी हुई थी। जिसमें तीन हजार गाड़ियां बालू व गिट्टी की थी। वाराणसी के तरफ जाने वाले लेन में बालू की गाड़ियां और उधर से आने वाले लेन में गिट्टी की गाड़ियां फंसी थी। स्थिति यह थी कि सैकड़ों गाड़ियां विपरीत लेन में घुसकर जाम को और भी जटिल बना दी। शाम सात बजे जाम धीरे-धीरे छूटा और गाड़ियों का आना जाना शुरू हुआ।

फंसी रहीं गाड़ियां सभी लेन की स्थिति एक जैसी बनी रही

सासाराम टोल प्लाजा पर बारहों लेन की स्थिति एक समान थी। ऑन स्पॉट जानकारी लेने से पता चला कि फास्टैग पासिंग स्लो होने के कारण ही जाम की यह स्थिति उत्पन्न हुई है।

छोटी गाड़ियां भी अपनी लेन में फंसी रहीं
यहां तक की छोटी गाड़ियों के लिए बनाए गए लेन में भी सरवर स्लो होने से आवागमन प्रभावित रहा। इस जाम के कारण वाराणसी के तरफ जाने वाले एम्बुलेंस और जरूरी वाहन अपना रास्ता बदलकर लगभग तीस किलोमीटर की ज्यादा दूरी तय करने को विवश हुए। जो सासाराम के आलमपुर रोड से कैमूर की तरफ जाने वाले पश्चिमी उच्च स्तरीय नहर के सर्विस रोड पर चलकर कुदरा और मोहनियां में जीटी रोड पर पहुंचे। जिसके कारण उन्हें तीस किलोमीटर की अतिरिक्त दूरी तय करनी पड़ी। बनारस से आ रहे एम्बुलेंस चालक मोहम्मद फैयाज ने बताया कि आज की जाम में पांच घंटा फंसने के बाद किसी तरह निकले और सासाराम पहुंचे। उनके पीछे से आ रही गाड़ियां कुदरा से चेनारी की ओर मुड़कर तीस किलोमीटर की अधिक दूरी तय करने के बाद सासाराम पहुंची।​​​​​​​

