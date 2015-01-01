पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता:दो राइफल, बंदूक व कट्टा के साथ पांच गिरफ्तार

सासाराम/चेनारी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिरफ्तार अपराधी के साथ प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करते एएसपी।

नक्सलियों के गढ़ कैमूरांचल में धीरे-धीरे सुगबुगा रही आपराधिक गतिविधियों के उपर रोहतास और कैमूर पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली है। इस संयुक्त अभियान में चेनारी व बड्‌डी थाना क्षेत्र में छापेमारी कर अलग-अलग जगहों से 315 बोर की दो रायफलें, 12 बोर के एक बंदूक और 315 बोर का एक कट्टा बरामद किया गया। जिनके साथ दर्जन भी जिंदा कारतूस भी जब्त हुए हैं।

पुलिस ने इस अंतरजिला अभियान में चेनारी के जोगिया निवासी श्याम सुंदर बिंद एवं कृष्णा बिंद, मगजपुरा निवासी सहदेव बिंद व मोहन बिंद, बड्‌डी के खडीहां निवासी रवि बिंद को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

यह गिरफ्तारी मंगलवार की रात हुई। सासाराम एएसपी अरविंद प्रताप ने बताया कि कैमूर पुलिस के तरफ से दी गई पुख्ता जानकारी के आधार पर शिवसागर सर्किल के इंस्पेक्टर धर्मेंद्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में चेनारी थानाध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार, बड्‌डी थानाध्यक्ष आदि पुलिस कर्मियों की दो टीमें एक ही साथ चिन्हित ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। जिसके साथ एसटीएफ के जवान भी थे।

छापेमारियों में श्याम सुंदर बिंद के पास से 315 बोर की एक रायफल, सहदेव बिंद उर्फ लुला के पास से 12 बोर के बंदूक और मोहन बिंद के पास से 315 बोर की एक राइफल जब्त की। जबकि रवि बिंद 315 बोर के कट्टा के साथ पुलिस बल को देखकर भागते समय पकड़ा गया।

पुलिस टीम को देखने के बाद भाग रहे अपराधियों को लगभग पांच सौ मीटर दौड़ाकर एसटीएफ के जवानों ने गिरफ्तार किया। रात के अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भागने में एक भी अपराधी सफल नहीं हो पाया। गिरफ्तारी के बाद इन पांचों अपराधियों के पास से उनके हथियार भी बरामद हुए। जिनमें 12 बोर के नौ जिंदा कारतूस व 7.62 एमएम की एक जिंदा कारतूस भी जब्त हुई। 12 बोर के जिंदा कारतूस एक पेटी में बंद थे। जिन्हें अपराधी ने पुलिस को देखते हुए दूर फेंक दिया। उसे भी एसटीएफ जवान जब्त किए।

कैमूरांचल में संगठित गिरोह बनाने की थी साजिश

गिरफ्तार अपराधी कैमूरांचल में एक संगठित गिरोह बनाने के फिराक में थे। जो पिछले एक महीने से हथियार के बल पर क्षेत्र में लोगों को डराना धमकाना शुरू कर दिए थे। गिरोह बनाकर क्षेत्र में घूमने की सूचना पुलिस को मिली थी।

ये रोहतास के बड्‌डी व चेनारी थाना के अलावे कैमूर के करमचट और अधौरा इलाके तक अपनी गतिविधियां बढ़ा रहे थे। जिन पर पुलिस पिछले एक पखवारे से नजर रखी हुई थी। जैसे ही पता चला कि दो अलग अलग जगहों पर ये अपराधी किसी योजना को अंजाम तक पहुंचाने वाले हैं तो पुलिस की दो टीमों ने छापेमारी कर दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें