10 नवंबर को खुलेगा पिटारा:त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा में पांच हजार ईवीएम

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सात स्ट्रांग रूम में लॉक हुआ सात क्षेत्रों के 116 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य

रोहतास की 7 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए हुए मतदान के बाद कुल 116 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य स्ट्रांग रुम में तीन लेयर की सुरक्षा में बंद कर दिया गया है। इलेक्ट्रानिक्स वोटिंग मशीन को केंद्रीय सुरक्षा एजेंसियों की विशेष निगरानी में रखा गया है। मतगणना तक ईवीएम को स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा जाएगा जहां सीसीटीवी कैमरों से लेकर सुरक्षा के अन्य इलेक्ट्रानिक्स उपकरण लगाए गए हैं। मतदान वाले विधानसभा क्षेत्रों से संबंधित जिला मुख्यालयों पर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी की निगरानी में स्ट्रांग रूम तैयार किया गया है।

ज्ञात हो कि जिले के सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों को मिलाकर कुल 116 प्रत्याशी प्रथम चरण के चुनाव मैदान में थे, इसमें 14 महिला प्रत्याशी भी शामिल हैं। प्रथम चरण में 3200 से अधिक मतदान केंद्रों पर हुए मतदान में 5 हजार से अधिक ईवीएम का प्रयोग किया गया। इसमें बैलेट यूनिट वाली मशीनें भी शामिल हैं जिन्हें मतदान के बाद बुधवार की रात को संबंधित विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के स्ट्रांग रूम में कड़ी सुरक्षा में रखवाया गया है। सातों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के ईवीएम मशीनों को रखने के लिए 7 स्ट्रांग रूम बनाये गए हैं। जिसकी निगरानी में बुधवार की रात से केन्द्रीय सुरक्षा बल के साथ ही जिले के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सीसीटीवी कैमरों से नजर रख रहे हैं।

केन्द्रीय सुरक्षा बल के साथ ही जिले के प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सीसीटीवी से नजर रख रहे

बुधवार की देर रात तक पीठासीन पदाधिकारियों ने जमा कराया ईवीएम
कुछेक राजनीतिक दलों के नेता भी गुरुवार को तकिया बाजार समिति के मैदान में मंडराते नजर आए। रोहतास जिले में बुधवार को सातों विधानसभा में संपन्न हुए प्रथम चरण के चुनाव में 3210 पीठासीन अधिकारियों को लगाया गया था जो मतदान के बाद देर रात तक ईवीएम को लेकर जिला मुख्यालय के तकिया स्थित बाजार समिति में पहुंचे। एक साथ काफी संख्या में वाहनों के साथ ईवीएम लेकर पीठासीन पदाधिकारियों के पहुंचा में तकिया इलाके में घंटों तक जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर के पास भी काफी देर तक जाम लगा रहा। बुधवार को सुरक्षा बलों एवं मतदानकर्मियों की भीड़ से भरा हुआ दिखने वाला बाजार समिति का मैदान गुरुवार को काफी सुनसान दिखा। सिर्फ ईवीएम की सुरक्षा में दिखाई दिए सुरक्षा बल एवं प्रशासनिक अधिकारी ही दिखाई दिए।

तीन विधानसभा में दो-दो ईवीएम, इसलिए अधिक रिसीविंग टेबल
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पंकज दीक्षित की देखरेख में ईवीएम जमा कराया गया। ईवीएम जमा करने के लिए बाजार समिति परिसर परिसर में 50 से अधिक काउंटर बनाए गए थे। रिसीविंग टेबल के समक्ष कतारबद्ध होकर कर्मियों ने चुनाव सामग्रियों को रिसीव कराया। तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र में प्रत्याशियों की संख्या अधिक होने के कारण वहां के सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर दो-दो ईवीएम लगाए गए थे। इन तीनों विधानसभा के ईवीएम जमा करने के लिए सबसे अधिक काउंटर बनाए गए थे। हर काउंटर तीन-तीन कर्मियों की ड्यूटी लगाई गई थी। इस मौके पर संबंधित विधानसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे। ईवीएम लेने के बाद सभी विधानसभा के लिए तय स्ट्रांग रूम में रखा गया।
महिला कर्मियों के ईवीएम पहले जमा किए गए: ईवीएम जमा लेने में महिला कर्मचारियों को प्राथमिकता दी गयी और उनका ईवीएम पहले जमा कराया गया। वज्रगृह की कड़े सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए गए हैं। सीआरपीएफ और जिला पुलिस को सुरक्षा में लगाया गया है। स्ट्रांग रू़म पर नजर रखने के लिए राजनीतिक दलों के एजेंट के लिए भी एक कमरे की व्यवस्था की गयी है।

