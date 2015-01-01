पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

करें आवेदन:10 जनवरी तक हज के लिए भरे जाएंगे फॉर्म

सासाराम20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सेंट्रल हज कमेटी ने हज फार्म भरने की तिथि में एक माह की बढ़ोतरी कर दी है। अब ऑनलाइन फार्म भरने की आखिरी तिथि 10 जनवरी 2021 कर दी गई है। पहले 10 दिसंबर तक ही फार्म भरा जाना था। रोहतास जिले के लोग जो अगले साल मुबारक सफर पर जाएंगे उनकी रवानगी कोलकाता एयरपोर्ट से होगी। अगले साल गया से हज ऑपरेशन नहीं होगा। अगले साल केवल अजीजिया कटेगरी ही रखी गई है। ग्रीन कटेगरी को खत्म कर दिया गया है। गुरुवार तक बिहार के 1299 लोग ऑनलाइन फार्म भर चुके हैं। इंटरनेशनल पासपोर्ट 10 जनवरी 2021 या इससे पहले का निर्गत होना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें