ट्रक हुए जब्त:ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ अभियान में चार ट्रक हुए जब्त

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

एन एच दो महरनियां गांव के समीप परिवहन विभाग द्वारा ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलाया, एनएच दो सड़क मार्ग से चार ओवरलोड बालू के ट्रक किए गए जब्त। जब्त ट्रकों को परिवहन विभाग ने पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा है। सभी जब्त ट्रकों का परिवहन विभाग ने ऑनलाइन चालान किया है। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने बताया कि गुरूवार को अहले सुबह में परिवहन विभाग की टीम महरनियां गांव स्थित एन एच दो सड़क मार्ग पर ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ सघन जांच अभियान चलाया। सड़क पर परिवहन विभाग की टीम को देख अचानक ट्रक चालक सकते में आ गए। परिवहन टीम ने ओवरलोडिंग ट्रकों के खिलाफ तीन घंटे तक लगातार चलाए गए इस अभियान में 4 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों को जब्त किया गया है। करीब दो दर्जन से अधिक ट्रकों के कागजातों की जांच की गई। मौके पर अंडर लोड बालू लदे ट्रकों को जांच पूरी करने के बाद छोड़ दिया गया। जबकि उक्त मौके पर ओवरलोड बालू लदे 4 ट्रक को अवैध रूप से बालू ओवरलोडिंग में जब्त किया गया। इन सभी ट्रकों को जब्त कर पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा गया है।

