पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पहल:स्मार्ट क्लास वाले स्कूलों में लगेंगे एफटीटीएच कनेक्शन

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उन्नयन कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले के हाई स्कूलों जिनमें नौवीं कक्षा के ऊपर की पढ़ाई होती है।उनमें स्मार्ट क्लास की सुविधा शुरू की जा चुकी है। एफटीटीएच कनेक्शन जिले के 200 से अधिक हाई स्कूलों में किया जाएगा। बता दें कि स्कूलों में भी लॉक डाउन पीरियड में नियमित रूप से पठन-पाठन पूरी तरह ठप है। सरकार की ओर से जारी किए गए कई मोबाइल ऐप और पोर्टल के जरिए पढ़ाई की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जा रही है। कनेक्टिविटी नहीं होने से छात्रों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई से भी फायदा नहीं मिल पा रहा है। उन्नयन स्मार्ट क्लास का संचालन स्कूलों में शुरू किया जा चुका है। इसके लिए जरूरी सामग्री भी स्कूलों में उपलब्ध है। डीईओ संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि एफटीटीएच कनेक्शन डिजिटल इंडिया के तहत क्रांतिकारी कदम होगा।

जिससे पंचायत के सरकारी कार्यालयों के अलावे स्कूलों में सुविधाजनक ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के साथ किसान घर बैठे ज्ञानवर्धक जानकारी भी हासिल कर सकेंगे। इसके अलावा देश दुनिया की खबरें नई शोध और खोज से भी अपडेट रहेंगे। पहाड़ी क्षेत्र के स्कूलों को भी एफटीटीएच कनेक्शन से जोड़ा जाएगा। ग्राम पंचायतों में सीएससी के जरिए एफटीटीएच कनेक्शन दिए जाएंगे। भारत सरकार की ओर से सभी पंचायतों में डीटीएच कनेक्शन के लिए केबल बिछाए जा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें