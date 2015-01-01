पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बरतनी होगी एहतियात:कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का करना होगा पालन

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रशासन के द्वारा बनाए गए स्थल तक ही प्रत्याशी या उनके एजेंट जा सकेंगे

जिले के सातों विधानसभा की ईवीएम तकिया बाजार समिति में रखी गई है। जहां 10 नवंबर को मतगणना सुबह आठ बजे से प्रारंभ होगी। मतगणना का रुझान जानने के लिए जिले के सातों विधानसभा के 116 प्रत्याशियों के समर्थक वहां पर जुटने की संभावना रहेगी। ऐसे में मतगणना स्थल के अलावा उसके करीब 200 मीटर की दूरी तक पारा मेडिकल जवान की तैनाती रहेगी। मतगणना स्थल पर भी कोविड के गाइडलाइन का पालन होगा। मतगणना स्थल पर जाने वाले लोगों को पहले थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग होगी।

उसके बाद उनको सैनिटाइजर लगाने के बाद तथा मास्क लगाकर ही मतगणना स्थल पर जाना होगा। प्रशासन के द्वारा बनाए गए निर्धारित स्थल तक ही प्रत्याशी या उनके एजेंट जा सकेंगे। वहां तक भी जाने के लिए आइडी कार्ड की आवश्यकता होगी। मतगणना स्थल पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। मतगणना की पूरी गतिविधियों की फोटोग्राफी तथा वीडियोग्राफी होगी। इसके अलावा मतगणना स्थल के चारों ओर सीसीटीवी भी लगा दिए गए हैं। मतगणना के दिन जिला मुख्यालय में ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था पर भी नजर प्रशासन रखेगा।

इसके अलावा कहीं भी भीड़ करना, तथा अफवाह उड़ाने वालों पर भी प्रशासन नजर रखेगा। इसके अलावा मतगणना स्थल के आसपास में भी पुलिस बल की तैनाती अधिक कर दी जाएगी। जीत के बाद निकलने वाले जुलूस पर भी ध्यान - मतगणना के बाद चुनाव जीतने वाले प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों द्वारा निकाले जाने वाले जुलूस पर भी प्रशासन नजर रखेगा। हालांकि आदर्श आचार संहिता को देखते हुए तथा कोरोना के गाइडलाइन को हर हाल में प्रशासन पालन कराएगा।

दूसरे-तीसरे चरण में जिले से बाहर गए वाहनों का दो दिनों में लॉगबुक करें जमा: डीटीओ

सासाराम|विधानसभा चुनाव के दूसरे-तीसरे चरण में मतदान के दौरान पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स को जिला से बाहर लेकर गए वाहनों के लौटने पर वाहन मालिक अपने-अपने वाहनों के लॉगबुक को अपने प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बनाए गए वाहन कोषांग में दो दिनों के अंदर जमा करें, ताकि उन वाहनों के बिल का भुगतान समय से किया जा सके-उक्त बातें जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी सह वाहन कोषांग के नोडल पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने कही। उन्होंने बताया की विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान रोहतास जिले में प्रथम चरण के मतदान संपन्न कराने के बाद पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स के कम्पनी के जवानों को कुछ बड़े व छोटे वाहनों से दूसरे व तिसरे चरण के विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए जिले से बाहर वाहनों को भेजा गया था। उन सभी वाहनों के मालिकों को परिवहन पदाधिकारी ने कहा है कि बाहर गए वाहनों के उन सभी वाहन मालिकों को दो दिन में लॉगबुक लेकर प्रखंड वाहन कोषांग में जमा करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें