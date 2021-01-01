पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संशय खत्म:वैक्सीन ले चुके स्वास्थ्यकर्मी आगे आकर लोगों को कर रहे जागरूक

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर तमाम आशंकाएं खत्म होने लगीं
  • अफसरों का दावा- स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका के लिए आगे आ रहे

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर अब जिले के लोगों के बीच फैली भ्रांतियां धीरे धीरे कम होने लगी हैं । इसका मुख्य कारण जिले के वरीय स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों द्वारा टीकाकरण में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेना है। हालांकि शुरू में निचले स्तर के स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के बीच टीका को लेकर थोड़ा संशय बरकरार था कि आखिर पहले अधिकारी लोग आगे क्यों नहीं आ रहे हैं।

परंतु अब अधिकारियों के आगे आकर टीका लेने के बाद स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में टीकाकरण को लेकर आशंकाएं खत्म होने लगी हैं और सभी लोग टीका के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। टीकाकरण में अधिकारियों की सहभागिता की बात की जाए तो सिविल सर्जन डॉ. सुधीर कुमार के अलावा एसीएमओ डॉ. केएन तिवारी, डीपीएम अजय कुमार सिंह, जिला स्वास्थ समिति डीपीसी मधुकर कुमार, यूनिसेफ सीएमसी असजद इकबाल सागर, डब्ल्यूएचओ के एसएमओ अफाक अंसारी, डॉ बीके पुष्कर, जिला मूल्यांकन एवं अनुश्रवण पदाधिकारी रितुराज, सदर अस्पताल प्रबंधक संजीव मधुकर सहित कई अधिकारियों एवं डॉक्टरों ने भाग लिया और संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर टीका लगवा चुके है।

नहीं दिखा वैक्सीन का कोई साइड इफेक्ट
कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर लोगों में साइड इफेक्ट को लेकर फैली भ्रांतियां पूरी तरह से समाप्त हो गई हैं क्योंकि रोहतास जिले में शनिवार को कोविड टीकाकरण का पांचवां दिन रहा और टीका ले चुके लाभार्थियों के बीच किसी प्रकार का कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं देखने को मिला। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए डीआईओ डॉ. आरकेपी साहू ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना का टीका ले चुके लोगों में किसी प्रकार का कोई साइड इफेक्ट्स नहीं दिखाई दिया है। एक दो लोगों में थोड़ी बुखार का लक्षण दिखाई दिया था जो अगले दिन तक ठीक हो गया। बाकी किसी में भी साइड इफेक्ट की खबर किसी भी सेंटर से नहीं सुनने को मिला है।

टीका के बाद सभी लाभार्थी ड्यूटी पर तैनात, कर रहे हैं जागरूक
जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिला में 9 केंद्रों पर चल रहे टीकाकरण अभियान में टीका ले चुके स्वास्थ्य कर्मी टीका टिकट लेने के बाद से ही अपने अपने कार्यों में अपनी भागीदारी निभा रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि की टीका लेने के बाद सभी कर्मी पूरी तरह से स्वस्थ हैं है और अपने ड्यूटी पर प्रतिदिन पहुंच रहे हैं और कार्यों को सम्पादित कर रहे हैं। कोरोना का टीका ले चुके लाभार्थी चाहे निचले स्तर के कर्मी हो या अधिकारी या चिकित्सक सभी लोग टीका लेने के बाद अन्य लोगों को टीका लेने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं। लोगों को बता रहे हैं कि अपने देश में बनाए गए कोविड की का वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है और इसका कोई साइड इफेक्ट नहीं है।

पोलियो सुपरवाइजरों का उन्मुखीकरण
आगामी 31 जनवरी से जिले में पांच दिवसीय पल्स पोलियो उन्मूलन अभियान प्रारंभ होगा। इस अभियान के दौरान आंगनबाड़ी सेविका व आशा कार्यकर्ता घर-घर जाकर बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाएंगे। इसको लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है।

इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए आशा, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका समेत स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अन्य कर्मियों के कंधे जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई है। साथ ही सुपरवाइजर, मॉनिटर समेत अन्य कर्मियों की टीम गठित करने का कार्य भी पूर्ण कर लिया गया है। इस दौरान इस बात का ख्याल रखा जाएगा कि एक भी बच्चा पोलियो की दो बूंद दवा पीने से छूटे नहीं।

पल्स पोलियो अभियान को लेकर चल रही तैयारियों की जानकारी देते हुए यूनिसेफ के प्रतिनिधि दिवाकर पाठक ने बताया कि सदर अस्पताल के पारामेडिकल भवन में पोलियो सुपरवाइजरों का उन्मुखीकरण किया गया। जिसमें डब्लूएचओ के अरविंद पांडेय, रामनंद सागर सहित कई लोग मौजूद थे। बताया कि यह अभियान जिले के सभी प्रखंडों में चलाया जाएगा।

