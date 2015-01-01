पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने स्कूटी में मारी टक्कर, पांच फिट हवा में उड़ा स्कूटी सवार युवक, हुई मौत

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को देर रात आरा-सासाराम मुख्य मार्ग पर बैरी गांव के समीप तेज रफ्तार से आ रहा ट्रक ने स्कूटी में जोर के टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतना जबर्दस्त था कि 5 फिट तक हवा में स्कूटी उड़ गई रात होने के कारण संसाधन नही मिला बाद में आरा जा रहे कुछ युवकों ने साहसी कदम दिखाते हुए बिक्रमगंज करुणा अस्पताल पहुंचाया जहा डॉक्टर ने देखते ही मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना के बारे में बताया जाता है कि कराकाट थाना के मुंजी गांव निवासी रुपम साह के इकलौता पुत्र अपने रिश्तेदारी से लौट रहे थे कि बैरी गांव के समीप आरा-सासाराम मुख्य मार्ग जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। देर रात होने के कारण करीब आधे घण्टे बाद आरा जा रहे युवकों ने आस-पास के लोगो के सहयोग से कार में रख युवक को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

जख्मी समझ युवक को लाने वाले आरा के कार चालक ने बताया कि ट्रक चालक व खलासी सड़क पर ही ट्रक को खड़ा कर फरार हो गए है। घटना की सूचना अस्पताल कर्मियों ने पुलिस को दिया जिसके बाद बिक्रमगंज पुलिस ने अस्पताल पहुंच शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर इज़की जानकारी संझौली पुलिस को दिया है। मृत युवक मुंजी अपने गांव में ही चाय समोसा के दुकान चलाता था। घर के इकलौता पुत्र बताया जाता है। जिसके मौत के बाद घर का चिराग ही बझ गया। घटना की सूचना के बाद कोहराम मच गया है। घर मे धनतेरस को लेकर खुशी के माहौल था, पल भर में गम: धनतेरस को लेकर घर मे खुशी का माहौल था लेकिन जैसे ही घटना के खबर पहुंचा तो चीत्कार के दहाड़ से पूरा गांव में मातमी सन्नाटा पसर गया बदहोश स्थिति में अस्पताल पहुंचे रुपम साह के इकलौते पुत्र की मौत के बाद घर के चिराग बूझ गया कोई कुछ बोलने की हिम्मत नही जुटा रहा था।

