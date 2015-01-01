पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीटी रोड पर लूट...:वैन किराए पर ली, 12 सौ का डीजल भी डलवाया, फिर पिस्टल भिड़ा लूट ले गए

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुदरा से डेहरी जाने के लिए सवार हुए थे लुटेरे

एनएच-2 पर बुद्धन मोड़ के पास सुनसान में ड्राइवर को उतारा
दरीगांव थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एनएच-दो जीटीरोड बुद्धन मोड़ के पास ड्राइवर को हथियार का भय दिखाकर एक पिकअप लूट लिए जाने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। पिकअप के ड्राइवर ने दरीगांव थाने में हथियार का भय दिखाकर गाड़ी को लूट लिए जाने का एफआईआर चार अज्ञात पर दर्ज करा दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार इस संबंध में दरीगांव थानाध्यक्ष उमेश कुमार ने बताया कि मंगलवार करीब दिन के 11 बजे की घटना है। जब कैमूर जिले के कुदरा से एक पिकअप गाड़ी को डेहरी से समान लोडकर फिर वापस कुदरा आने के नाम पर गाड़ी लेकर चले वाहन लुटेरों द्वारा इस तरह के घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है।

थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि पिकअप गाड़ी का मालिक ही खुद से ही अपनी गाड़ी चलाता था। पिकअप मालिक सह चालक कैमूर जिले के कुदरा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित फकराबाद गांव निवासी संतोष केशरी है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि 22 सौ रुपए में डेहरी से रूम का सामान लेकर आने का भाड़ा तय कर पहले दो लोग ड्राइवर के सामनेवाले सीट पर बैठ गए, फिर दो लोग सकरी गांव के आगे बैठे। 12 सौ रुपए का पिकअप में रिलायंस पर डीजल भी उन सबो ने भरवाया।
महरनिया जीटीरोड पर पुलिस की गाड़ी खड़ी थी
ड्राइवर ने कहा कि तब भी मुझे कोई शक नही हुआ। महरनिया जीटीरोड पर पुलिस की गाड़ी खड़ी थी,लेकिन वहां तक भी मुझे कोई अहसास नही होने दिया। जैसे ही बुद्धन मोड़ के पास थोड़ा सुनसान मिला, पास बैठे दोनों ने गाड़ी रुकवाकर हथियार का भय दिखाकर मुझे यानी ड्राइवर को उतार पिकअप लेकर डेहरी की ओर भाग निकले। गाड़ी लेकर जाने के बाद कुछ देर बीत जाने के पश्चात थाने के बारे में पूछकर घटना की जानकारी दी। हालांकि ड्राइवर का मोबाइल भी वाहन लुटेरे अपने साथ चले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें