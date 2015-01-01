पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:किसी का विषय बदल गया तो किसी के नाम

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 12 नवम्बर तक का समय सुधार के लिए दिया गया है

किसी का विषय बदल गया तो किसी के नाम-जन्मतिथि में ही गड़बड़ी है। इंटर परीक्षार्थियों के डमी एडमिट कार्ड में गड़बड़ियों ने छात्र, अभिभावकों के साथ स्कूल प्रभारियों को भी हलकान कर दिया है। इंटर परीक्षा 2021 को लेकर परीक्षार्थियों का डमी एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया गया है। बोर्ड की ओर से 12 नवम्बर तक का समय सुधार के लिए दिया गया है। बोर्ड ने स्कूलों के प्रधानाध्यापकों को निर्देश दिया है कि अगर डमी एडमिट कार्ड में किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी है तो उसे समय रहते सुधार कर लें। इसी के आधार पर मुख्य परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया जाएगा। चुनाव में शिक्षकों की ड्यूटी लगे रहने के कारण अब तक काफी छात्रों के डमी एडमिट कार्ड में सुधार नहीं हो पाया है। इसी को देखते हुए बोर्ड ने अब 12 नवम्बर तक का समय सुधार के लिए दिया है।

निर्धारित तिथि तक अगर सुधार नहीं हुआ तो परीक्षा में ऐसे परीक्षार्थियों को परेशानी होगी। परीक्षा में दृष्टि बाधित छात्रों को गणित विषय के बदले गृह विज्ञान और विज्ञान के बदले संगीत की परीक्षा देनी है, लेकिन डमी एडमिट कार्ड में दृष्टिबाधित छात्रों के विषय में गणित और विज्ञान लिखा हुआ है। यही नहीं, कई सामान्य अभ्यर्थियों की कोटि में दिव्यांगता लिखा हुआ है और उनके विषय जहां विज्ञान होना चाहिए, वहां संगीत अंकित है। इनमें अगर सुधार नहीं हुआ तो विषय को लेकर छात्र परीक्षा में हलकान रहेंगे। डीईओ संजीव कुमार ने कहा कि सभी स्कूल प्रभारियों को निर्धारित तिथि तक सुधार का निर्देश दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें