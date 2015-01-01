पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पांच ट्रक जब्त:एनएच-2 पर सघन जांच अभियान, पांच ट्रक जब्त

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
एन एच दो महरनियां गांव के समीप परिवहन विभाग द्वारा ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलाया, एनएच दो सड़क मार्ग से पांच ओवरलोड बालू के ट्रक जब्त किए गए। जब्त ट्रकों को परिवहन विभाग ने पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा है। हालांकि सभी पकड़े गए ट्रकों के पास ओवरलोड बालू होने का साक्ष्य पाया गया। सभी जब्त ट्रकों का परिवहन विभाग ने ऑनलाइन चालान किया है। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रात में परिवहन विभाग की टीम महरनियां गांव स्थित एन एच दो सड़क मार्ग पर ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ सघन जांच अभियान चलाया। इस अभियान में 5 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों को जब्त किया गया है।

