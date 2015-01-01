पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों का पालन जरूरी:हेलमेट के खिलाफ चला जांच अभियान

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह के नेतृत्व में शनिवार को शहर के पुरानी जीटी रोड पर नगर थाने के सामने बाइक चैकिंग अभियान चलाया गया। परिवहन टीम ने शहर के मुख्य सड़क पर बाईक चालको द्वारा हेलमेट नहीं पहनने वालों पर ज्यादा सख्ती दिखाते हुए 13 बाइक का चालान काटा। साथ ही लोगों को बाईक चलाते समय भी हेलमेट व मास्क पहनकर ही घरों से बाहर निकलने को जागरूक किया। डीटीओ मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह के नेतृत्व में नगर थाना के सामने पुरानी जीटीरोड पर बाइक चेकिग अभियान चलाया गया। बाईक से आने जानेवालों में हड़कम्प रहा।

