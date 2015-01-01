पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:एनएच-2 में ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ चलाया जांच अभियान

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • संघन जांच में चार ट्रक किए गए जब्त

एन एच दो महरनियां गांव के समीप परिवहन विभाग द्वारा ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलाया, एनएच दो सड़क मार्ग से चार ओवरलोड बालू के ट्रक जब्त किए गए। जब्त ट्रकों को परिवहन विभाग ने पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा है। हालांकि सभी जब्त ट्रकों का परिवहन विभाग ने ऑनलाइन चालान किया है। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रात में परिवहन विभाग की टीम महरनियां गांव स्थित एन एच दो सड़क मार्ग पर ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ सघन जांच अभियान चलाया।

सड़क पर परिवहन टीम ने ओवरलोडिंग ट्रकों के खिलाफ दो घंटे तक लगातार अभियान चला। जिसमें 4 बालू ओवरलोड ट्रकों को जब्त किया गया है। जांच अभियान के दौरान ट्रकों के कागजातों की जांच की गई। मौके पर अंडर लोड बालू लदे ट्रकों को जांच पूरी करने के बाद छोड़ दिया गया। जबकि उक्त मौके पर ओवरलोड बालू लदे 4 ट्रक को अवैध रूप से बालू ओवरलोडिंग में जब्त किया गया। इन सभी ट्रकों को जब्त कर पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा गया है।

