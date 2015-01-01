पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:देश की एकता व अखंडता के सूत्रधार थे लौहपुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
भारत के लौह पुरुष और देश के पहले उप-प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की 70वीं पुण्यतिथि सोमवार को सिविल कोर्ट के समीप मनाई गई। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता कन्हैया सिंह नोटरी के नेतृत्व में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित लोगों ने सरदार पटेल के तैल चित्र पर फूल-माला चढ़ाकर श्रद्धांजलि दी।

मौके पर कन्हैया सिंह ने कहा कि लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल देश की एकता और अखंडता देश के सूत्रधार थे। उनके द्वारा किए गए साहसिक कार्यों की वजह से ही उन्हें लौह पुरुष और सरदार जैसे उपाधियों से नवाजा गया। आज हम जिस, कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी तक फैले विशाल भारत को देख पाते हैं उसकी कल्पना सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल के बिना शायद पूरी नहीं हो पाती, उन्होंने ही देश के छोटे-छोटे रजवाड़ों और राजघरानों को एक कर भारत में सम्मिलित किया। पेशे से एक सफल वकील, पटेल एक वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता थे, जिन्होंने स्वतंत्रता के लिए देश के संघर्ष में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाई और एकजुट, स्वतंत्र राष्ट्र में अपने एकीकरण का मार्गदर्शन किया।

उन्होंने भारत के राजनीतिक एकीकरण और 1947 के भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध के दौरान गृह मंत्री के रूप में कार्य किया। उन्हें राष्ट्रपिता ‘महात्मा गांधी के प्रबल समर्थक के रूप में जाना जाता था। उन्हें राष्ट्र की निस्वार्थ सेवा के लिए याद किया जाता है।

भारत रत्न से सम्मानित सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल ने 15 दिसंबर सन् 1950 को अंतिम सांस ली थी। कार्यक्रम में लाकेश तिवारी, बद्री नारायण चौबे, प्रभात कुमार सिंह, सगीर अहमद, अली हुसैन, दिलबास अंसारी, धनंजय मेहता, राध प्रसाद, माकण्डेय सिंह, श्रीश त्रिवेदी, राधा कृष्ण पांडेय, जलेश्वर दुबे, शैलेंद्र नाथ ओझा, आलोक, रमन यादव युगल किशोर आदि शामिल थे।

