पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समारोह:जवाहर इंडिया क्लब ने सदस्यों को किया सम्मानित

डालमियानगर10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्रतियों की सुविधाओं के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करने पर सम्मान समारोह किया गया आयोजित

स्थानीय अंबेडकर चौक पर जवाहर इंडिया क्लब के तत्वावधान में कमेटी के अध्यक्ष जयप्रकाश कश्यप की अध्यक्षता में सदस्यों का सम्मान समारोह किया गया। मुख्य अतिथि भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता रिंकू सोनी के द्वारा सभी सदस्यों को अंग वस्त्र एवं माला पहनाकर सम्मानित किया गया।

कार्यक्रम में कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर समुचित प्रकाश की व्यवस्था के लिए संगम लाइट के प्रोपराइटर संतोष कुमार को शील्ड प्रदान करते हुए रिंकू सोनी ने कहा कि इन लोगों का सहयोग से छठ व्रतियों एवं सभी छठ माता के भक्तों को काफी सुविधा उपलब्ध हुई। उसके लिए सभी संगम लाइट के कार्यकर्ता बंधु सम्मान के हकदार हैं। साफ सफाई समुचित व्यवस्था व्रतियों के सुविधानुसार आने जाने के लिए लाइट का प्रबंध एवं लाउडस्पीकर से लोगों को जागृत करने हेतु सभी जवाहर इंडिया क्लब के सदस्य को साधुवाद के पात्र हैं। रिंकू सोनी ने कहा कि हमारे नगर में जितने भी समाजसेवी हैं दिन-रात लगकर व्रत धारियों के सुविधा के लिए सेवा भाव से लगे हुए थे। सभी का छठ पूजा में काफी प्रमुख योगदान रहता है।

छठ पूजा का महत्व का बखान करना अपने शब्दों में बहुत कम होगा
हर वर्ष इसी तरह सहयोग के रूप में लोगों को कहना चाहेंगे छठ पूजा का महत्व का बखान करना अपने शब्दों में बहुत कम होगा। हम सभी शहर वासियों को बधाई देते हैं। छठ माता से प्रार्थना करते हैं कि कोविड-19 हमारे देश से जल्द से जल्द समाप्त हो। सदस्यों में काफी उत्साह देखने को मिला। इस मौके पर जवाहर इंडिया क्लब के अध्यक्ष जयप्रकाश कश्यप, विशाल सिंह , रिषु कुमार सोनी ,आशीष कुमार गुप्ता, विक्की कुमार गुप्ता , सिगंर सावन कुमार सावंत ,करण कुमार ,दीपक कुमार, नंदन कुमार गुप्ता ,पंकज कुमार, सुरेंद्र कश्यप,अंकित गुप्ता, अभिषेक कुमार गुप्ता,कुन्दन गुप्ता, कल्लू कुमार अमित कुमार महेंद्र शर्मा छोटू कुमार राजू सिंह महेंद्र मिस्त्री ,राहुल कुमार ,राजीव गुप्ता, बिनोद गुप्ता आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजजों ने कहा- देश में हालात बदतर हो सकते हैं, गुजरात के हाल तो दिल्ली और महाराष्ट्र से भी बुरे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें