संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों को दिशा निर्देश:छठ को ले शहर में भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर रोक

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा को देखते हुए प्रशासन द्वारा व्यापक रूप से तैयारियां की गई हैं। पूजा के दिन छठ व्रतियों को आने जाने में कोई परेशानी नहीं हो इसके लिए वाहनों के परिचालन को नियंत्रित करते हुए रोक लगाने का आदेश जारी किया गया है। इसके तहत भारी वाहनों का परिचालन शुक्रवार को पूर्वाह्न 8 से शनिवार पूर्वाह्न 10 बजे तक पूर्ण रूप से बंद रहेगा। आदेश को देखते हुए सभी संबंधित थानाध्यक्षों को दिशा निर्देश जारी कर दिए गए हैं। सदर एसडीओ के आदेशानुसार छठ व्रतियों को आने जाने में परेशानी नहीं हो इसको लेकर शहर में भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर राेक लगा दी गई है।

इस संबंध में मुफ्फसिल थानाध्यक्ष, नगर थानाध्यक्ष समेत अन्य थाना प्रभारियों को अलर्ट कर दिया गया है कि बाहर से आने वाले सभी प्रकार के वाहनों को शहर के एंट्री प्वाइंट पर हीं रोक देंगें, जिससे शहर में कोई भी वाहन प्रवेश नहीं कर सके। वहीं सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर घाटों और संपर्क पथों पर तैनात जवानों तथा पदाधिकारियों को असमाजिक तत्वों पर विशेष रूप से नजर रखने का आदेश दिया गया है। इस दौरान जिलाधिकारी ने जिले में जारी कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए छठ व्रतियों को यथा घर से ही अथवा आसपास के तलाब आदि स्थानों पर अ‌र्घ्य देने की अपील की है।

एनएच-दो महरनिया में चलाया जांच अभियान

एनएच दो महरनियां के समीप परिवहन विभाग द्वारा ओवरलोड वाहनों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलाया गया, जिस दौरान एनएच- दो पर आधा दर्जन ओवरलोड बालू के ट्रक को जब्त किया गया। जब्त ट्रकों को विभाग ने पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा है। हालांकि जांच में सभी पकड़े गए ट्रकों के पास ओवरलोड बालू मौजूद था। सभी जब्त ट्रकों का परिवहन विभाग ने ऑनलाइन चालान को पेंडिंग में रखा है। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने बताया कि गुरुवार को अहले सुबह परिवहन विभाग की टीम महरनियां स्थित एन एच दो सड़क मार्ग पर ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ सघन जांच अभियान चलाया गया।

