तबादला:डेहरी समेत कई स्टेशनों के प्रबंधकों का तबादला

सासाराम
  • पहलेजा, सोन नगर के स्टेशन प्रबंधक भी बदले

योगदान करने के एक सप्ताह बाद ही डीआरएम ने पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय गया रेलखंड के कई स्टेशनों के स्टेशन मास्टर का तबादला किया है। जिसमें मुन्ना रजक को डेहरी स्टेशन का नया स्टेशन प्रबंधक के पद पर पदस्थापित किया गया है। डेहरी, पहलेजा, सोननगर, भभुआ स्टेशन अधीक्षक का डीटीयू रेल प्रशासन ने प्रशासनिक दृष्टिकोण से स्थानांतरण कर दिया है। हालांकि करवंदिया, धनेक्षा और सैय्यदराजा स्टेशनों के तीन स्टेशन मास्टर को निजी अनुरोध पर भी हस्तांतरित किया गया है।

वरिष्ठ मंडल परिचालन प्रंबंधक सुधांशु रंजन ने बताया कि प्रशासनिक एवं निजी अनुरोध के आधार पर 8 स्टेशन अधीक्षक व स्टेशन मास्टर को विभिन्न स्टेशनों पर स्थानांतरित किया गया है। जिनमें पहलेजा स्टेशन अधीक्षक मुन्ना रजक को डेहरी मुख्य स्टेशन अधीक्षक, रामू दास को पहलेजा स्टेशन अधीक्षक, संजय पासवान को सोननगर स्टेशन अधीक्षक एवं असीम कुमार को कुम्हऊ का स्टेशन अधीक्षक बनाया गया है। जबकि चार अन्य स्टेशन मास्टरों को स्टेशन अधीक्षक भभुआ, बिक्रमंगंज, कर्मनाशा और , कष्टा के अधीन स्थानांतरण किया गया है।

