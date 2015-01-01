पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रही ठंड:मौसम का पारा पहुंचा 25 डिग्री के पास

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
धीरे-धीरे ठंड दस्तक दे रहा है। मौसम का अधिकतम पारा 25 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे आ गया है। वहीं, न्यूनतम तापमान भी लगभग 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस के इर्द-गिर्द बना हुआ है। सुबह में ठंड ने सताना शुरू कर दिया है। मौसम के तापक्रम में जिस प्रकार से कमी आते दर्ज की जा रही है। उसमें माना जा रहा है कि महापर्व छठ के आते आते मौसमी वातावरण में ठंड का दबाव बढ़ जाएगा। ऐसे में बढ़ती सर्दी से सजग रहने की जरूरत है। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस व अधिकतम 25 डिग्री रहते दर्ज किया गया है।

इधर, बढ़ते तापमान को लेकर चिकित्सक डॉ. बीबी सिंह का कहना है कि ठंड का अहसास होने पर गर्म कपड़ों से कोताही बरतना मौसमी जनित बीमारी को लेकर घातक सिद्ध हो सकता है। बदलते मौसम से विशेषकर नवजात बच्चों व वृद्ध को अधिक सजग रहने व रखने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने कहा कि अमूमन देखा गया है कि खेतों में धान फसल कटनी किए जाने के बाद वातावरण में कोहरा का प्रभाव बढना शुरू हो जाता है। यह प्रतिक्रिया नमीयुक्त खेतों पर सूर्य की पड़ती किरणों के कारण होता है। जाहिर हो कि ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में धान फसल की कटनी का कार्य तेजी से जारी है।

