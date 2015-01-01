पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जेलों में छापेमारी:सासाराम की जेल में मोबाइल मिला, बिक्रमगंज में भी छापा

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला कारागार सासाराम में अचानक डीएम पंकज दीक्षित और एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह के नेतृ़त्व में मंगलवार को अहले सुबह जेल के अन्दर छापेमारी की गई। सुबह करीब 5:30 बजे रोहतास एसपी भारी पुलिस बल के साथ जिला जेल पहुंचे। इसके थोड़ी ही देर बाद ही डीएम भी वहां अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ पहुंच गए। राज्य प्रशासनिक आदेश होने के कारण डीएम व एसपी समेत सभी वरीय पदाधिकारी जेल में एक साथ दाखिल हुए। साथ में सदर एसडीओ मनोज कुमार व डेहरी मुख्यालय हेड क्वार्टर डीएसपी लक्ष्मण प्रसाद के साथ बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस फोर्स के द्वारा जेल में घंटों तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया।

लेकिन तलाशी अभियान के दौरान जेल के अन्दर से एक मोबाइल फोन तथा एक चार्जर मिलने की बात अधिकारियों ने स्वीकार की है। जेल में डीएम व एसपी सहित सभी अधिकारी जेल के अंदर स्थित सभी बैरकों की तलाशी ली। जेल का निरीक्षण करने के बाद डीएम व एसपी ने बंदियों से बातचीत भी की। सासाराम जेल में अधिकारियों को कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिली। जिला कारागार पर औचक छापेमारी के लिए पहुंचे अधिकारियों का काफिला देख जेलकर्मी भी सकते में आ गए। डीएम-एसपी और पुलिस बल के पहुंचते ही जेल में हड़कंप सा मच गया।

जेल के अधीक्षक राकेश कुमार को भी सूचना नहीं दी गई थी। जिला मंडल कारागार में छापेमारी कर जेल से वापस निकलने पर डीएम पंकज दीक्षित ने बताया कि ये रुटीन जांच थी। बैरक में कैदी के पास से एक मोबाइल व चार्जर मिले है।

बिक्रमगंज जेल परिसर में दो घंटे तक चली तलाशी
बिक्रमगंज सदर|मंगलवार को बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल जेल की तलाशी ली गई। कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिली। अनुमंडल कारा बिक्रमगंज में डीडीसी सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद ,एसडीएम विजयंत के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी की गई। अधिकारियों ने सभी वार्डों की सघन तलाशी ली। लगभग दो घण्टे जेल परिसर की तलाशी ली गई। जानकारी देते हुए डीडीसी सुरेन्द्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि कैदी कर सभी वार्ड की सघन तलाशी ली गई। कुछ भी आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिली। एसडीओ विजयंत ने बताया कि जेल परिसर में कूड़ा से लेकर वार्ड के अंदर तक सभी स्थानों की गहन तलाशी ली गई। जेल परिसर में खैनी , बीड़ी तक नहीं मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें