पहल:अवर नियोजनालय में बनेगा मॉडल कॅरियर सेंटर

डालमियानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • श्रम संसाधन विभाग डालमियानगर में शुरू होगा रोजगार सप्ताह, लगातार चलाया जाएगा अभियान

रोहतास जिले के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने एक बड़ा तोहफा देते हुए औद्योगिक नगरी के रूप में चर्चित डालमियानगर स्थित श्रम नियोजन कार्यालय परिसर में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा प्रस्तावित मॉडल करियर सेंटर का निर्माण होगा।

मंगलवार को डालमियानगर के सहायक निदेशक नियोजन अमित कुमार ने बताया कि सहायक निदेशक कार्यालय डालमियानगर में केंद्र सरकार मॉडल कैरियर सेंटर का निर्माण करेगी। पहले मॉडल करियर सेंटर बिहार के पटना, भागलपुर व मुजफ्फरपुर में ही संचालित था। किंतु अब केंद्र सरकार में इन तीनों के अलावा गया, दरभंगा, डालमियानगर, बक्सर, मुंगेर, सुपौल, नालंदा व पूर्णिया में मॉडल करियर सेंटर शुरू करने को हरी झंडी दे दी है। नियोजन पदाधिकारी अंकित कुमार ने बताया कि अवर प्रादेशिक नियोजनालय डालमियानगर के द्वारा 21 दिसंबर से 24 दिसंबर तक रोजगार सप्ताह का आयोजन किया गया है। जिसमें चार कंपनियों को आमंत्रित किया गया है।

आमंत्रित कंपनियों में एल एंड टी कंस्ट्रक्शन स्किल्स ट्रेंनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट, वर्द्धमान वर्न्स एंड थ्रिड्स लिमिटेड लुधियाना पंजाब, बीकेसी ग्रुप एंड शिव शक्ति बायो फर्टिलाइजर शामिल है। इन कंपनियों द्वारा विभिन्न तरह के पदों पर नियुक्ति की जाएगी। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है, कि रोजगार सप्ताह में प्रवासी मजदूरों को प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। तथा केवल पुरुषों के लिए रोजगार सप्ताह का आयोजन किया गया है।

330 बेरोजगारों को रोजगार के लिए दिया जा रहा प्रशिक्षण
नियोजन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि कोरोना संकट के दौरान बेरोजगारों से ऑन लाइन आवेदन लिया गया था। जिसके आधार पर जिले के दो प्रशिक्षण केंद्र पर 330 बेरोजगारों को रोजगार के लिए प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। जिसमे सिफ्रा स्किल प्राइवेट लिमिटेड डेहरी में 30 बेरोजगारों को व ओरियन एडुकेटेड सासाराम में 300 बेरोजगारों को गरीब कल्याण योजना के तहत प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। श्रम संसाधन विभाग के सहायक निदेशक नियोजन ने कहा कि अब जिले का कोई भी युवा या व्यक्ति बेरोजगार नहीं रहेगा। इसके लिए लगातार अभियान चलाकर बेरोजगारों को रोजगार दिया जाएगा।

