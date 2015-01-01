पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टेज- 2 की तिथि में संशोधन:राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा सेंटर बदलाव को 28 तक आवेदन

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ एजुकेशनल रिसर्च एंड ट्रेनिंग ने राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा स्टेज- 2 की तिथि को संशोधित किया है। यह परीक्षा अब 14 फरवरी, 2021 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

इस संबंध में एनसीईआरटी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर एक नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया गया है। इससे पहले परीक्षा का आयोजन 7 फरवरी, 2021 को किया जाना था। ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार, 7 फरवरी, 2021 को छात्रों को भौतिकी और जीव विज्ञान में इंडियन ओलंपियाड क्वालिफायर में उपस्थित होने की सुविधा के लिए, एनसीईआरटी ने एनटीएसई स्टेज 2 परीक्षा की तिथि में संशोधन किया है।

बता दें कि एनसीईआरटी ने परीक्षा केंद्रों के बदलाव के संबंध में भी एक अधिसूचना जारी की है। जो उम्मीदवार, किसी कारण से अपने परीक्षा केंद्र को बदलना चाहते हैं, वे 28 दिसंबर, 2020 तक इसके लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। छात्रों को एनसीईआरटी द्वारा निर्धारित प्रारूप में ई-मेल के माध्यम से अपने आवेदन ntsexam.ncert@nic.in पर भेजने होंगे।

ज्ञात हो कि एनसीईआरटी द्वारा उन स्टूडेंट्स को लगभग 2,000 रूपये प्रति माह स्कॉलरशिप दी जाएगी, जो एनसीईआरटी दिल्ली द्वारा आयोजित स्टेज -2 परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करेंगे। 11वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के स्टूडेंट्स को 1,250 रूपये प्रति माह स्कॉलरशिप दी जाएगी।

वहीं, यूजी और पीजी स्तर के स्टूडेंट्स 2,000 प्रति माह स्कॉलरशिप प्राप्त करेंगे। अन्य वर्गों के स्टूडेंट्स को विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग (यूजीसी) के मानकों के अनुसार स्कॉलरशिप मिलेगी। इस स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आरक्षण केंद्र सरकार की आरक्षण नीति के अनुसार निर्धारित होगा।

