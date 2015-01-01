पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिगड़ा समीकरण:‘लोजपा ही भाजपा’ के नारे से बिखरे एनडीए के वोट, फायदा महागठबंधन को

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 में महागठबंधन के हाथों रोहतास में एनडीए को करारी हार मिली है। सभी सात सीटों पर महागठबंधन ने जीत कर एनडीए का सफाया कर दिया। एनडीए के वोटर बुरी तरह से कन्फ्यूज थे। यह कन्फ्यूजन लोजपा ही भाजपा है के नारे को लेकर था। जो उन पांचों सीटों पर ज्यादा प्रभावी दिखा। जहां जदयू के प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। कम से कम चार सीट दिनारा, करगहर, सासाराम व चेनारी में तो सीधे तौर पर जदयू के हार का कारण लोजपा दिखी।

जदयू के पांच में से चार सीटों पर लोजपा बनी हार का फैक्टर, अपनी दो सीटों पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी भी नहीं रोक पाई मतों का बिखराव
लोजपा को लगभग उतने मत मिले, जितने से जदयू हारा
चेनारी, सासाराम में लोजपा प्रत्याशियों को लगभग उतने ही मत प्राप्त हुए। जितने से जदयू के प्रत्याशी चुनाव हार गए। करगहर में हार का अंतर कम था। जहां लोजपा को 17 हजार से ज्यादा मत मिले। यहां हार का दूसरा कारण जदयू प्रत्याशी के स्वजातीय का बसपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में मैदान में आना भी एक कारण बना। दिनारा में लोजपा ही भाजपा का नारा सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावी रहा। जहां मतों का अंतर इतना स्पष्ट था कि लोजपा प्रत्याशी को भाजपा के सारे मत मिले। जबकि जदयू प्रत्याशी को सिर्फ जदयू के आधार मत प्राप्त हुए। इस संदर्भ में जब भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष सुशील कुमार से बातचीत हुई तो उन्होंने कहा एेसा नहीं है। एक दो जगह इस नारे का प्रभाव जरूर पड़ा होगा। दिनारा में भाजपा के किसी बड़े नेता की चुनावी रैली आयोजित नहीं होना भी वोटरों को संशय में डाला।

हॉट सीट दिनारा में लोजपा ही भाजपा का नारा का प्रभाव
शाहाबाद प्रक्षेत्र के बीचोबीच मौजूद दिनारा विधानसभा से भाजपा के बागी राजेंद्र सिंह का लोजपा प्रत्याशी के रूप में मैदान में आना ही इस नारे को जन्म दिया। जहां जदयू प्रत्याशी पूर्व मंत्री जयकुमार सिंह और राजेंद्र सिंह के बीच एनडीए के वोटर साफ बट गए। इस सीट पर भाजपा और जदयू अलग अलग दिखा। जिसका परिणाम रहा राजेंद्र सिंह लड़ाई में आए। जय कुमार सिंह को तीसरे स्थान पर जाना पड़ा।

भाजपा भी नहीं बचा पाई अपनी दोनों सीटें, मिली पराजय
लोजपा ही भाजपा है का नारा अगर मतदाताओं के बीच सही संदेश देता तो कम से कम रोहतास जिले में भाजपा की दो सीटें डेहरी व काराकाट बच जाती। परंतु वहां मिली हार यह बा रही है कि पराजय के कारण दूसरे हैं। डेहरी में एक वर्ष पूर्व हुए उप चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी सत्यनारायण यादव चुनाव जीते थे। जिन्हें 12 महीनें में ही पराजय का सामना करना पड़ा। वहां लोजपा का कोई उम्मीदवार नहीं था। हां हिन्दुत्व वादी विचार धारा के पूर्व विधायक प्रदीप जोशी के मैदान में होने से भाजपा के आधार मतों में कमी जरूर आई। इसके अलावे वैश्य समुदाय से जदयू के बागी राजू गुप्ता के चुनाव लड़ने का प्रभाव भी पड़ा। जिससे वे तगड़ी लड़ाई के बाद राजद के फतेहबहादूर से मात्र 461 मतो के अंतर से हार गए। काराकाट में दिनारा के मतदाताओं के बीच छाया असमंजस प्रभाव छाेड़ गया।

करगहर व नोखा में जदयू के आधार मतों का बंटवारा
रोहतास के करगहर और नोखा दो ऐसे विधानसभा सीट हैं। जहां जदयू प्रत्याशी चुनाव मैदान में हारे तो उसके पीछे पार्टी क आधार मतों में बिखराव मुख्य कारण रहा। लोजपा ही भाजपा है का नारा रोहतास जिला में दिनारा के बाद सबसे ज्यादा असरदार चेनारी व सासाराम विधानसभा क्षत्र में रहा। लोजपा के चंद्रशेखर पासवान और रामेश्वर चौरसिया को लगभग उतने ही मत मिले। जितने से चेनारी में जदयू व सासाराम में डॉ अशोक की हार हुई।

