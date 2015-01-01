पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:माता-पिता व भाई से बड़ा संसार में कोई नहीं, इन्हें कभी नहीं छोड़ें: जीयर स्वामी

सासाराम5 घंटे पहले
माता पिता व भाई जो संसार में इतना बड़ा बनाता है। लेकिन उसको आप कमाने के बाद छोड़ देते हैं। जो लोग केवल इस संसार मे आया है। जो व्यक्ति शस्त्र संसार को अपने जीवन से नहीं जोड़ा वह मनुष्य कभी भी सुखी नहीं रह सकता है। हर मनुष्य को तीन चीजों को पूरा करना चाहिए ताकि जीवन सफल हो। माता पिता भाई को कभी नही भूलना चाहिए। उक्त बातें जीयर स्वामी जी महाराज ने नोखा के मुजराढ़ में प्रवचन के दाैरान भक्तों से कहा। जो व्यक्ति केवल अपने कमाने एव खाने में लगा है। वैसे व्यक्ति सभी की निगाहें हो जाती उनसे कुछ सम्भावना होती है। जहां तक संभव हो वहां तक मदद करना चाहिए। माता पिता परिवार भाई को मनाना चाहिए। हवन करने का ही फल होगा यज्ञ करने का ही फल होगा। ऋषि देव को भी मानना चहिये।

सृष्टि को मनाना चाहिए। सुंदर मकान भवन बनने के बाद भी शांति नहीं हो तो हमारे कमाने का तरीका गलत है। इसलिए उप निषद महाभारत की रचना हुई। किसी बड़े डॉक्टर को रोग हो जाता अपने से पता नहीं चलता है। किसी दूसरे के पास जाना ही पड़ता है। कभी भी किसी परिस्थिति में सुसाइड मत कीजिये। कभी अपने सुना होगा पानी पास था, लेकिन पानी बिना मर गए। इससे आत्मा भटकती है। आदर सबका करें समर्पण एक से करे। अपने पुराणों में कहा गया है कि समाज मे रहने का अलग अलग तरीका बताया गया है। आप कमाते सौ रुपया है खर्च डेढ़ सौ रुपया हो जाता है वैसे में आप कर्ज में चले जाते है। लक्ष्मी जी की कृपा नही है आप यज्ञ कहां करेंगे।

