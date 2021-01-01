पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐक्शन में प्रशासन:40 दिनों में पूरा करना होगा पुराना जीटी रोड का चौड़ीकरण, सुबह सात बजे से रात के नौ बजे तक शहर में रहेगी नो इंट्री

सासाराम5 घंटे पहले
  • मास्टर प्लान में शामिल हैं दस बदलाव जो शहर को दिलाएंगे प्रतिदिन लगने वाले जाम से निजात

सासाराम शहर को खासकर पोस्टऑफिस चौराहा पर लगने वाले प्रतिदिन के महाजाम से छुटकारा दिलाने के लिए रोहतास प्रशासन ने दस नए फरमान जारी किया है। जिसका अनुपालन बुधवार सुबह से ही शुरू हो जाएगा। मंगलवार शाम जिलाधिकारी धर्मेंद्र कुमार द्वारा बुलाई गई बैठक में अधिकारियों और जन प्रतिनिधियों से चली मैराथन बातचीत के बाद सभी दसों बिंदुओं पर मुहर लगी। जिसमें सबसे पहले कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने बनाए गए क्रॉसिंग को बंद करने का निर्णय स्वयं जिलाधिकारी ने लिया। उसके बाद तय हुआ कि शहर में जहां तहां नो पार्किंग जोन में चार पहिया व दो पहिया वाहनों के खड़े होने के कारण यातायात व्यवस्था प्रभावित होती है। जिस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए जुर्माना का प्रावधान किया गया।

सुबह सात बजे से रात नौ बजे तक लगने वाले नो इंट्री के सख्ती से पालन के निर्देश दिए गए। इसके अलावे शहर में गुजरने वाली पुरानी जीटी रोड के चौड़ीकरण को 40 दिनों के अंदर पूरा कर देने का निर्देश दिया गया। इस बैठक में डीएम धर्मेंद्र कुमार के अलावे रोहतास एसपी आशीष भारती, प्रशिक्षु आईएस नवीन कुमार, सदर एसडीओ मनोज कुमार, डीटीओ मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह, एएसडीएम रिजवान फिरदौस कुरैसी, नप कार्यपालक अभिषेक आनंद, विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियंता प्रेम कुमार प्रवीण, टाउन थानाध्यक्ष कामख्या सिंह, प्रभारी डीएसपी विनोद कुमार राउत, सांसद प्रतिनिधी राधामोहन पांडेय व कामेश्वर सिंह, विधायक राजेश गुप्ता, पूर्व विधायक जवाहर प्रसाद, जिला विधिज्ञ संघ के अध्यक्ष कन्हैया पांडेय आदि मौजूद थे।

धर्मशाला चौक पर जाम से निपटने के लिए दो शिफ्टों में आठ पुलिसकर्मी
मंगलवार की बैठक में सबसे सख्त निर्णय नो पार्किंग जोन में खड़ी गाड़ियों के लिए लिया गया। जिनमें चार पहिया वाहनों पर दो हजार और दो पहिया वाहनों पर पांच सौ रुपए जुर्माना का प्रावधान हुआ। कोई भी दोपहिया वाहन बिना हेलमेट या दो से ज्यादा लोगों को बैठाकर चलेगा तो उससे भी जुर्माना वसूली होगी। चार पहिया वाहन में बिना बेल्ट लगाए यात्रा करने वालों के खिलाफ वाहन अधिनियम के तहत जुर्माना होगा। धर्मशाला चौक पर जाम से निपटने के लिए दो शिफ्टों में आठ पुलिस कर्मियों को तैनात किया जाएगा।

नया रूट चार्ट तैयार, रौजा रोड वनवे, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आने वाले ऑटो शहर के बाहर ही रोक दिए जाएंगे
प्रशासन ने जो नया रूट चार्ट किया है उसके अनुसार रौजा रोड वनवे होगा। जिस पर पोस्टऑफिस चौक से चली गाडिय़ां सदर अस्पताल के किनारे होते शेरशाह मकबरा की तरफ जाएंगी। पश्चिम की तरफ जाने वाली गाड़ियों को रौजा रोड नंबर एक प्रभाकर मोड़ पर पुरानी जीटी रोड आना होगा। कोचस की तरफ से आने वाली बसें करगहर मोड़ से सीधे बेदा के नए बस स्टैंड चली जाएगी। उन्हें सासाराम नगर पालिका बस पड़ाव नहीं आने दिया जाएगा। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से आने वाले ऑटो शहर के बाहर ही रोक दिए जाएंगे। उनके सवारियों के शहर के अंदर चलने वाले ऑटो से गंतव्य तक जाना होगा। इसका पालन सुनिश्चित कराया जाएगा।

ऑटो निबंधन पर सख्ती, कलर कोड जारी किए जाएंगे, मार्ग निर्धारण भी
शहर में जाम के लिए समस्या बने भारी संख्या में चलने वाले ऑटो के निबंधन पर प्रशासन ने सख्ती दिखाई है। इसके अलावे कलर कोड भी जारी किए जाएंगे। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि नगर परिषद सासाराम सभी ऑटो के लिए कलर कोडिंग के बाद मार्ग निर्धारित करेगी। धरनास्थल और प्रदर्शन के लिए ओझा टाउन हॉल को चयनित किया गया। काली स्थान से पोस्टऑफिस चौक तक सभी डिवाइडर कट बंद कर दिए जाएंगे।

