दुर्घटना:वैन के धक्के से एक व्यक्ति की माैत, दूसरा हुआ जख्मी

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के पीएचसी गेट के सामने अनियंत्रित पिकअप की चपेट में आने से दो व्यक्ति घायल हो गए थे। दोनों घायल को पीएचसी से बेहतर इलाज के लिए सासाराम रेफर कर दिया गया। जिसमें एक घायल की मौत इलाज के दौरान हो गई। बताया जाता है कि बिक्रमगंज से सासाराम की तरफ जा रही पिकअप वैन संझौली पीएचसी के पास अनियंत्रित हो गई। अनियंत्रित वाहन से सड़क के किनारे जा रहे कैथी गांव निवासी वार्ड सदस्य विनोद सिंह 45 वर्ष, संझौली गांव निवासी छठु कहार 70 वर्ष घायल हो गए। मौके पर पहुंच कर दोनों को पुलिस जय शंकर मंडल ने इलाज के लिए पीएचसी ले गए।

दावथ में सड़क दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की हुई मौत

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ|दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के बहुआरा गांव निवासी गोरख नाथ सिंह की सड़क दुर्घटना में घटनास्थल पर हीं मौत हो गयी। वहीं ईटवां निवासी संजीव कुमार गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हो गया है। स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से जख्मी को बिक्रमगंज के एक निजी अस्पताल मे भर्ती कराया गया। परिजन इलाज हेतु जख्मी को आरा ले गये हैं। नावानगर थाना के पड़रिया पेट्रोल पंप के समीप एनएच 30 पर दुर्घटना हुई है। संजीव कुमार बाइक पर गोरखनाथ सिंह को बैठाकर सोनबर्षा जा रहे थे, तभी आ रही तेज रफ्तार कार ने पीछे से टक्कर मार दिया।

