पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बालू खनन का धंधा:रोहतास में बालू की ओवरलोडिंग इतनी कि परिवहन विभाग ने डेढ़ माह में वसूल लिया सवा करोड़ जुर्माना

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बालू का अवैध खनन रोकने के दावों के बीच डेढ़ महीनांे में 378 ट्रक निकले ओवरलोड

सोन नदी के बालू घाटों में अवैध खनन और ओवर लोडिंग रोके जाने के लिए चलाए गए सघन अभियानों के बाद भी रोहतास प्रशासन ने ही पिछले डेढ़ महीनों में ओवर लोड ट्रकों से एक करोड़ 28 लाख जुर्माना वसूला है। जो यह बताता है कि ना तो अवैध खनन रूका ना ही ओवर लोडेड बालू के ट्रकों का आवा जाही। तभी तो सड़क पर उतरे ये ट्रक परिवहन व खनन विभाग ने इन ट्रकों को पकड़कर डेढ़ महीने में रिकार्ड जुर्माना वसूल ली। वैसे तो हाइवे के टॉल प्लाजा पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे रात के अंधेरे में चलने वाले इस कारोबार का खुलासा बखूबी कर रहे हैं। जिसमें प्रतिबंधित 14 चक्का वाले ट्रकों पर ओवर लोडेड बालू की ढुलाई जारी है। जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह के अनुसार जुर्माना वसूली का अभियान कभी नहीं रूकेगा। वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में रिकार्ड जुर्माना वसूली हुई है। जबकि मार्च क्लोजिंग तक जुर्माना वसूली में बढ़ोतरी की संभावना भी है।

सबसे कम मई महीने में मात्र बीस हजार 430 रुपए की वसूली हुई
अप्रैल 2020 से दिसंबर महीने तक ओवर लोडेड ट्रकों से लगभग 47 करोड़ 35 लाख 62 हजार रुपए की जुर्माना वसूली हुई है। सबसे ज्यादा अगस्त महीने में 3 करोड़ 58 लाख 26 हजार जुर्माना वसूली के रिकार्ड हैं। जब कोरोना काल की बंदी में थोड़ी रियायत सामने आई थी। सबसे कम मई महीने में मात्र बीस हजार 430 रूपए की वसूली हुई है। इससे अलग अप्रैल में 22 लाख 16 हजार 889, जून में 21 लाख 88 हजार 384, जुलाई में दस लाख 55हजार 831 रूपए जुर्माना वसूली हुई। मई महीने में कम जुर्माना की वजह लॉकडाउन के कारण परिचालन प्रभावित होना रहा।

14 चक्का या बड़े वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध लगा तो रात में चलने लगीं गाड़ियां
सरकार ने 16 दिसंबर को बालू, गिट्‌टी आदि ढुलाई में उपयोग किए जाने वाले 14 चक्का या उसके ऊपर के बड़े वाहनों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया। तब राजस्व वसूली थोड़ा बहुत प्रभावित जरूर हुआ। दिन के उजाले में ये गाड़ियां नहीं चली। रात में अधिकारियों को छापेमारी करने में परेशानी हुई। फिर भी वसूली का रिकार्ड अपने रफ्तार में रहा। 16 दिसंबर से पहले इस अभियान की गति धीरे-धीरे तेज हो रही थी। हालांकि रोहतास प्रशासन को उम्मीद है कि फरवरी व मार्च में हुए राजस्व वसूली के बाद आंकड़ा पांच करोड़ को पार कर जाएगा। पदाधिकारियों के द्वारा ओवरलोडिंग के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

217 ट्रक डीटीओ ने पकड़े: प्रशासन ने एक करोड़ 28 लाख रुपए की जुर्माना राशि कुल 378 ट्रकों से की है। जिसमें परिवहन विभाग के तीन अधिकारियों ने इन ट्रकों को हाइवे से जब्त किया। सबसे ज्यादा 217 ट्रक जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में पकड़ा गया। जबकि मोटरयान निरीक्षक ने 111 ओवर लोडेड ट्रक जब्त किए। अवर प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक ने भी 50 ट्रक जब्त किया। ये आंकड़े 17 सितंबर से 31 जनवरी के बीच मार्च 44 दिन के हैं। वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में अभी 60 दिन बाकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें