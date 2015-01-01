पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:राजपुर में फुटपाथी दुकानों के कारण लग रही है जाम, लोग हो रहे परेशान

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
आए दिन बाजार पर वाहनों के आने जाने तथा सड़क पर फुटपाथ दुकानदारों के कारण बाजार वासियों को जाम की समस्या से रूबरू होना पड़ रहा है ।जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए क्षेत्र के लोगों ने बाईपास सड़क तथा फ्लाईओवर सड़क बनाने की मांग शुरू कर दिया है। लोगों के मुताबिक दिनों दिन बढ़ रहे बाजार की आबादी को देखते हुए जाम की समस्या विकराल होने लगी है। ऐसे में लोगों को पैदल चलना फिरना भी खतरे से खाली नहीं ऐसी स्थिति में क्षेत्रीय विधायक सांसद पथ परिवहन विभाग तथा जिला के उच्च अधिकारियों को ध्यान आकृष्ट कराते हुए लोगों ने शीघ्र ही जाम की समस्या से निजात दिलाने के लिए बाईपास सड़क तथा फ्लाईओवर बनाने की मांग करना शुरू कर दिया है। इस संबंध में समाजसेवी जयराम सिंह अकेला रमाकांत दुबे ,राजेश्वर महतो, टीनू कुमार पटेल, अरविंद कुमार आदि ने बताया कि चौक क्षेत्र के किसी भी रोड में जाम की समस्या लाइलाज बनती जा रही है। एनसीपी के वरीय नेता सुरेंद्र पांडे ने बताया कि शीघ्र ही राजपुर क्षेत्र को जाम से निबटने के लिए कोई कारगर मॉडल तैयार करना होगा।

