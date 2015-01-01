पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेड़ से लटकता शव मिला:पेड़ पर लटकता शव छोड़ पांच घंटे हाईवे जाम करते रहे लोग, एसपी पहुंचे तो उतारा

सूर्यपुरा/दावथ2 घंटे पहले
दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के डोमाडिहरी गांव के समीप एक इमली के पेड़ से लटक रहा युवक का शव।
  • लोगों का गुस्सा इसलिए कि परिजनों ने लापता होने की सूचना दी तो पुलिस ने क्यों नहीं ढूंढ़ा
  • परिजनों को हत्या का शक, सुसाइड नोट में लिखा मिला- मौत का जिम्मेवार कोई नहीं

दावथ थाना क्षेत्र के डोमाडिहरी गांव के समीप एक इमली के पेड़ से लटक रहा 24 वर्षीय युवक का शव मिला। मृतक समीर डोमाडिहरी निवासी मुनेश्वर शर्मा का पुत्र बताया गया है। जो 24 घंटों से गायब था।

मंगलवार सुबह से गायब समीर का शव बुधवार सुबह गांव से कुछ दूरी पर पेड़ से लटकते देख परिजन और ग्रामीण आक्रोश में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 30 को डोमाडिहरी गांव के समीप जाम कर दिए। सुबह दस बजे से लेकर शाम तीन बजे तक पांच घंटे तक हाइवे जाम रहा।

मृतक के परिजनों को पुलिस के खिलाफ आक्रोश इस बात का था कि युवक के गायब होने पर इसकी सूचना मंगलवार को ही थाना में दी गई थी। जिसे पुलिस ने अनसुनी कर दी।

परिणाम रहा कि बुधवार सुबह युवक का शव पेड़ से लटकते मिला। हाइवे पर लगे पांच घंटों के जाम में यातायात व्यवस्था बुरी तरह चरमरा गई। डीएसपी राजकुमार, दावथ थानाध्यक्ष से लेकर स्थानीय प्रशासन के पदाधिकारी वहां पहुंच लोगों को समझाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे पर कोई मानने को तैयार नहीं था। रोहतास एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह वहां पहुंचे।

सुबह 10 बजे से 3 बजे तक हाईवे ठप

रोहतास एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह वहां पहुंचे तो पुलिस कर्मियों के खिलाफ दर्ज शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन दिया। तब जाकर सड़क जाम हटा और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल सासाराम भेजा गया।

दावथ पुलिस के खिलाफ मृतक समीर की घटना को लेकर परिजनों और ग्रामीणों का आक्रोश इस कदर था कि जब तक दस बजे से तीन बजे तक हाइवे को जाम रखा गया तब तक लोग शव को पेड़ पर लगे रस्सी के फंदे से नीचे नहीं उतारने दिए। परिजन हत्या का आरोप लगा रहे थे। जब रोहतास एसपी वहां पहुंचे लोगों से बातचीत की तब जाकर शव को पेड़ से नीचे उतारा गया।

शव उतार कर जेब की तलाशी ली गई तो मिला सुसाइड नोट

इस दौरान स्थानीय पंचायत के मुखिया पति भैरव राम सहित स्थानीय लोग भी प्रशासन के साथ आए तब बात बनी। रोहतास एसपी सत्यवीर सिंह के पहुंचने के बाद समीर के शव को पेड़ से नीचे उतार जब तलाशी ली गई तो जेब से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला। उसने लिखा था कि पिताजी अब आपकी दो ही संतान हैं। मेरे मानसिक तनाव का कारण भिन्न-भिन्न हैं।

झारखंड में प्राइवेट स्कूल में शिक्षक था, पिता उसकी शादी की तैयारी में लगे थे डोमाडिहरी निवासी मुनेश्वर शर्मा का समीर इकलौता बेटा था। इसके अलावे उनकी दो बेटियां भी हैं। दो साल पहले मुनेश्वर शर्मा की पत्नी की मौत हो गई थी। मां की मौत के बाद गुमसुम रहने लगे समीर को परिजनों ने उसके ननिहाल झारखंड के लोहरदगा भेज दिया था। जहां अपने मामा के स्कूल में बच्चों को पढ़ाता था।

इधर उसकी शादी की बातचीत भी चलने लगी थी। घटना से आहत समीर के पिता मुनेश्वर शर्मा ने बताया कि इकलौते बेटे के दुनिया से जाने से अब उनके लिए जीवन में कुछ बचा नहीं है।

बेटे की शादी तैयारी कर रहा था कि उसकी अर्थी उठाने की नौबत आ गई। पुलिस ने उस सुसाइड नोट को अपने पास सुरक्षित रख लिया था। जिसकी जांच चल रही है। पहले यह पता लगाना है कि उक्त सुसाइड नोट किसकी हैंडराइटिंग में है। उसके बाद ही पूरे घटना क्रम का सही जांच रिपोर्ट समाने आ पाएगा।

