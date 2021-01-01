पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:एससी-एसटी रेलकर्मियों की पोस्टिंग अब गृह जिले में

डालमियानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • एससी-एसटी रेल यूनियन की बैठक में दी गई जानकारी, सभी जोन और मंडल को जारी हुआ निर्देश

रेलवे अनुसूचित जाति-जनजाति एसोसिएशन तेरी शाखा की बैठक रेल परिसर में की गई। बैठक में शाखा अध्यक्ष बिहारी प्रसाद ने कहा कि एसोसिएशन के मांग पर रेल प्रशासन ने यह फैसला लिया है कि एससी-एसटी रेलकर्मियों को उनके गृह जिले में पोस्टिंग दिया जाएगा। रेलवे बोर्ड ने इस संबंध मे सभी जोन और मंडल को सख्ती से इसे पालन करने का आदेश दिया है। रेलवे बोर्ड ने यह भी कहा कि अगर किसी कारणवश एससी-एसटी रेलकर्मियों को उनके गृह जिले में पोस्टिंग नहीं होती है तो ऐसी स्थिति में उनके कार्यस्थल के पास आवास का व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाय। एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष बिहारी प्रसाद ने कहा कि इस फैसले से डेहरी, सासाराम सहित मंडल भर के अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति के रेलकर्मियों को फायदा मिलेगा। इस संबंध में डीडीयू रेल मंडल के वरिष्ठ कार्मिक अधिकारी से एसोसिएशन ने बात की है, अगर किसी रेलकर्मियों को अपने गृह जिले में पोस्टिंग चाहिए तो एसोसिएशन को सूचना देते हुए अपने अपने विभाग में आवेदन करें। एसोसिएशन अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति के रेलकर्मियों को सहूलियत दिलाने के लिए कटिबद्ध है।

इस बैठक में एस एससी-एसटी एसोसिएशन के शाखा सचिव प्रदीप कुमार चौधरी, कोषाध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार, सीनियर सेक्शन इंजीनियर उपेन्द्र नारायण, टीसीएम उदय प्रकाश, अजय कुमार, ए एस मुंडा, बी के चौधरी, राकेश कुमार, राजेश कुमार, धरमू एक्का सहित एससी-एसटी एसोसिएशन से जुडे बड़ी संख्या में रेलकर्मी उपस्थित थे। एससी-एसटी रेलकर्मियों को उनके गृह जिले में पोस्टिंग के फैसले का स्वागत किया गया।

