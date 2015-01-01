पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जानकारी:घर बैठे गर्भवती महिला को मिलेगी पोषण और देखभाल की जानकारी

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गर्भवती महिला को अच्छा पोषण और देखभाल की सुविधा प्रदान करने के लिये आईसीडीएस ने टॉल फ्री नम्बर जारी कर सभी गर्भवती को सुविधा प्रदान की बात कही है। समाज कल्याण विभाग द्वारा पोषण और प्रारम्भिक बाल्यावस्था देखभाल तथा बच्चों को शिक्षा के बारे में जागरुक करने के लिये टॉल फ्री नम्बर 18001215725 को जारी किया गया है। इस नम्बर पर कोई भी व्यक्ति संपर्क स्थापित कर गर्भवती महिला संबंधित पोषण की जनकारी एवं बच्चो को देखभाल की जनकारी ले सकता है। इससे गांव में जागरुकता आने की संभावना भी व्यक्त की गई है। आंगनबाड़ी एवं आशा कार्यकर्ता को इसकी जनकारी भी दी गई है। इस टॉल फ्री नम्बर को लोगों को बता दें ताकि उनको कोई परेशानी लगे तो वह उस पर कॉल कर पोषण एवं बच्चों सम्बन्धी जानकारी ले सकती है।
कुपोषण दर में कमी लाने का लक्ष्य: पोषण अभियान के तहत ग्रामीण इलाकों में सभी गर्भवती धात्री महिला को कुपोषण से बचाव के कई तरीके खान-पान के बारे में आंगनबाड़ी सेविका एवं आशा कार्यकर्ता द्वारा बताया गया था। हालांकि इस अभियान से कुपोषण में सुधार तो हुई है। लेकिन अभी और सुधार करने की बात कही जा रही है। हर वर्ष कुपोषण के बच्चों को कमी प्रदान करने का लक्ष्य भी निर्धारित किया गया है।
स्तनपान को ले महिला को किया जा रहा जागरूक
आईसीडीएस के द्वारा अपनी सोर्स के अनुसार हर महिला को जागरूक कर उन्हें स्तनपान का बढ़ावा देने पर पुरजोर कोशिश किया जा रहा है। बच्चों को पूरक आहार देने के लिये भी जागरूक माता को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। पोषण से जुड़ी जानकारी मोबाइल सन्देश के माध्यम से भी जानकारी दी जाती है। कुपोषण दूर भगाने के लिये माता को जरूरी सन्देश दिया जा रहा है। जिसमें जन्म के तुरंत बाद मां का पिला दूध दे एवं छह माह तक माँ का ही दूध पिलाये छह माह बाद ही बच्चों को ऊपरी आहार दें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें