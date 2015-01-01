पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य संबंधी आंकड़े:निजी नर्सिंग होम को जिले में उपलब्ध कराने होंगे प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधी आंकड़े

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
जिले में होने वाले प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए अब निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को भी इस संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना स्वास्थ्य विभाग को देनी होगी। यह कवायद सुरक्षित प्रसव के साथ मातृ मृत्यु दर को कम करने की दिशा में की जा रही है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति ने सिविल सर्जन निर्देशित किया है। अब क्लिनिकल एस्टाब्लिश्मेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के कार्यपालक निदेशक मनोज कुमार ने पत्र में जिक्र किया है कि वित्तीय वर्ष 2019-2020 की तुलना में वित्तीय वर्ष 2020- 21,माह अगस्त 2020 तक संस्थागत प्रसव की संख्या में गिरावट आयी है, जिसमें सुधार जरूरी है। राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के तहत सभी निजी नर्सिंग होम व क्लिनिक में हो रहे संस्थागत प्रसव के आंकड़ों को प्रत्येक माह हेल्थ मैनेजमेंट इंफॉरमेंशन सिस्टम(एचएमआइएस) पोर्टल पर अपलोड कराने का निर्देश दिया है। क्लिनिकल एस्टाब्लिश्मेंट एक्ट के तहत प्रत्येक निजी संस्थान को सभी तरह के आंकड़े उपलब्ध कराना अनिवार्य है। उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है लॉगइनआइडी व पासवर्ड: निजी संस्थानों की सूची के अनुसार राज्य द्वारा नये एचएमआइएस पोर्टल पर लॉगइन आइडी व पासवर्ड उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। जिला मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण पदाधिकारी द्वारा इसका नियमित मूल्यांकन एवं पर्यवेक्षण किया जाना है। सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों से प्रसव व मातृ स्वास्थ्य संबंधित प्रतिवेदन को नये एचएमआइएस पर ससयम सुनिश्चित कराने और सुगम क्रियान्व्यन के लिए सभी निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों एवं संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को सिविल सर्जन के स्तर से निर्देश भी दिया जाना है।

