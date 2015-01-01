पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवोदय चयन परीक्षा:रजिस्टर्ड स्कूल के बच्चे भरेंगे नवोदय का फॉर्म

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • 15 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन, इसके बाद छात्रों को आवेदन का मौका नहीं

सरकारी व प्राइवेट स्कूलों के साथ किसी भी रजिस्टर्ड स्कूल के बच्चे नवोदय विद्यालय का फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। नवोदय विद्यालय में नामांकन को लेकर परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने में छात्रों के अभिभावकों की उलझन को दूर करते हुए नवोदय विद्यालय समिति ने स्पष्ट रूप से गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय में छठी कक्षा में दाखिले के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है। छात्र-छात्राएं आधिकारिक वेबसाइट के जरिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। पहले आवेदन करने की तिथि 30 नवंबर तक ही थी, पर अभिभावकों व बच्चों की परेशानी को देखते हुए तिथि बढ़ा दी गई है।

जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय चयन परीक्षा 2021 के लिए 15 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। नवोदय विद्यालय नावाडीह के प्राचार्य चिंतामणि ने बताया कि 15 दिसंबर के बाद छात्रों को दाखिले के लिए आवेदन का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। शैक्षणिक सत्र 2021-22 के लिए जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय की छठी कक्षा में दाखिले के लिए होने वाली चयन परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को होगी। परीक्षा सुबह 11:30 बजे आयोजित की जाएगी। नवोदय विद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर जाकर फॉर्म भरा जा सकता है। सभी सर्टिफिकेट्स, फोटोग्राफ व हस्ताक्षर भी अपलोड करने होंगे। छात्रों को माता-पिता के हस्ताक्षर भी अपलोड करने होंगे। इसके बाद ही फॉर्म सबमिट होगा।

मैट्रिक और इंटर सेंटअप परीक्षा के प्रश्नपत्र कल से भेजे जाने होंगे शुरू

मैट्रिक-इंटर सेंटअप परीक्षा और प्रैक्टिकल के प्रश्नपत्र जिले को उपलब्ध करा दिए गए हैं। बोर्ड की ओर से भेजे गए इन प्रश्नपत्रों का वितरण आठ नवम्बर से जिले में किया जाएगा। जिले के सभी इंटरमीडिएट एवं मैट्रिक उच्च माध्यमिक एवं उत्क्रमित माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के प्राचार्य, प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक को इस संबंध में निर्देश जारी किया गया है। समिति के निर्देशानुसार कोविड-19 के मद्देनजर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए इनका वितरण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए अलग-अलग स्थल का निर्धारण किया गया है जहां से प्रश्नपत्र बांटा जाएगा। अपनी सवारी से प्राचार्य गोपनीय प्रश्नपत्र के कार्टन ले जाएंगे।

नीट काउंसलिंग फर्स्ट राउण्ड का रिजल्ट वेबसाइट पर जारी

सासाराम|मेडिकल काउंसलिंग कमेटी ने अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर नीट काउंसलिंग के पहले राउंड के सीट अलॉटमेंट के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। जिन कैंडिडेट्स ने एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस सीटों के पहले राउंड के सीट अलॉटमेंट के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था, वे mcc.nic.in पर ऑनलाइन रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। फिलहाल एमसीसी की तरफ से एमबीबीएस और डेंटल की डीम्ड, केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों, एम्स सहित अन्य मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ऑल नीट इंडिया कोटे की सीटों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की काउंसलिंग की प्रक्रिया चल रही है।

