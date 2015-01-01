पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:धान कटनी के बाद पराली जलाने वाले किसानों का निबंधन होगा रद्द

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानों को बार-बार खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने का निर्देश दिया

खेतों में धान की फसल तैयार होने के साथ ही उनकी कटाई शुरू हो चुकी है। फसल की कटाई के बाद प्राय: किसान खेतों में ही फसल के अवशेष जलाने लगते हैं, जिससे मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति क्षीण होने के साथ ही वातावारण को भारी नुकसान पहुंचता है। इस दिशा में किसानों को बार-बार खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने का निर्देश दिया जा रहा है। बावजूद इसके आदेश का उललंघन कर खेतों में अवशेष जलाते पकड़े जाने पर संबंधित किसानों का निबंधन रद्द करते हुए उनके खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई जाएगी।

हर साल फसल की कटाई के बाद आमतौर पर किसान फसल के अवशेष खेतों में जला दिया करते हैं। इससे मिट्टी की उर्वरा शक्ति कम होने के साथ ही मिट्टी की सेहत पर काफी प्रतिकूल असर पड़ता है। वहीं दूसरी ओर एकसाथ बड़ी मात्रा में पराली जलाए जाने से पर्यावरण को भी भारी नुकसान पहुंचता है। इस संबंध में केंद्र से लेकर राज्य सरकार द्वारा पहले ही रोक लगाई जा चुकी है। बावजूद इसके आदेश का उल्लंघन कर खेतों में पराली जलाने पर संबंधित किसानों के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने के साथ ही कृषि विभाग में उनका निबंधन अगले तीन साल के लिए रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। इसकी जानकारी देते जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी संजय नाथ तिवारी ने बताया कि इस आदेश का पूरी सख्ती के साथ पालन किया जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह बेहद दुखद स्थिति है कि बार-बार मना करने के बावजूद किसान नहीं समझ रहे हैं कि इससे खेत को नुकसान के साथ ही वातावरण कितना दूषित हो रहा है। खेतों में पराली जलाने के साथ ही उसमें मौजूद मित्र कीट भी समाप्त हो जाते हैं जिसका खामियाजा किसानों को फसल के उत्पादन के समय उठाना पड़ता है। जबकि दूसरी ओर रीपर मशीन के इस्तेमाल से पराली जलाने के बदले उससे अतिरिक्त उपार्जन भी किया जा सकता है। धान की कटाई शुरू होने के साथ ही जारी आदेश के आलोक में प्रतिदिन क्षेत्र का भ्रमण कर इसकी जांच की जाएगी।

