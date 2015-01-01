पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माल्यार्पण कार्यक्रम:याद किए गए बाबू जगजीवन राम

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बाबू जगजीवन राम मानव कल्याण संस्थान द्वारा विजय दिवस समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर ओझा टाउन हॉल परिसर स्थित बाबू जगजीवन राम के प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत की गई। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए संस्थान के जिलाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण स्वामी ने कहा कि जगजीवन राम देश की एकता, अखंडता को कायम रखने और देश में सामाजिक सद्भावना में अपना महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिए। जिसे उन्हें कभी भी बुलाया नहीं जा सकता।

कार्यक्रम में उपस्थित संस्थान के सचिव चंद्रमा राम ने कहा कि बाबू जगजीवन राम के ही सेनापतित्व काल 1971 में भारत पाक युद्ध में इनके रण कौशल के कारण एक लाख पाकिस्तानी सैनिक सशस्त्र आत्म समर्पण किए थे और भारत को अभूत पूर्व विजय हासिल हुआ था। फल स्वरूप बंगला देश आजाद हुआ।

बंगला देश सरकार ने बाबूजी को अपने देश के सर्वोच्च सम्मान युद्ध नायक के सम्मान से सम्मानित किया है, परंतु भारत सरकार अभी तक बाबूजी को भारत रत्न की उपाधी से सम्मानित नहीं कर सका।

उन्होंने कहा कि विजय दिवस के अवसर पर भारत के राष्ट्रपति व प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मांग किया गया कि बाबू जगजीवन राम को मरणो परांत भारत रत्न की उपाधी से सम्मानित किया जाए। मौके पर जगरोपन सिंह, सुमन्त कुमार सिंह, शंकर राम, हरिहर प्रसाद सिंह, दशरथ राम, निर्भय कुमार सिंह, अंसार आलम, आलोक कुमार, धनजी कुमार, चितरंजन थे।

