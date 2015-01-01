पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामने आया सच:रिटायर्ड फौजी हत्याकांड का खुलासा

बिक्रमगंज/काराकाट17 मिनट पहले
गिरफ्तार अपराधियों के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी।

6 दिसंबर को बिक्रमगंज अनुमंडल अंतर्गत काराकाट थाना क्षेत्र के जोरावरपुर के पास (सकला लाईन नहर) राजकुमार सिंह एवं उनके पिता रिटायर्ड आर्मी जवान राधामोहन सिंह को मोटर साईकिल से अपने घर जाने के क्रम में पाच अपराधकर्मियों के द्वारा मोबाईल छीनने का प्रयास किया गया। राजकुमार सिंह एवं राधामोहन सिंह द्वारा लूट का विरोध किया गया तो अपराधकर्मियों के द्वारा उन दोनों को चाकू से मार कर जख्मी कर दिया गया। इस घटना में राधामोहन सिंह की मृत्यु हो गई।

राजकुमार सिंह अभी ईलाजरत हैं तथा खतरे से बाहर हैं। घटना के बाद एसपी रोहतास सत्यवीर सिंह द्वारा काण्ड के उद्भेदन के लिए टीम की गठन की गई। उसके बाद घटनास्थल से जप्त अापाची मोटर साईकिल के मालिक अटल बिहारी पर शंका करते हुए कार्रवाई शुरु किया गया। बिक्रमगंज थाना में अपने अपाची मोटरसाईकिल की चोरी हो जाने के संबंध में झूठा मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया था। इसी क्रम में जांच के दौरान घटना में संलिप्त अपराधकर्मियों को चिन्हित किया गया।

इस घटना में सरोज सिंह उर्फ सरोज यादव धारूपुर, अटलबिहारी मोरौना, दुर्गेश कुमार मोरोना, दिनेश कुमार प्रजापति धारूपुर, कुश कुमार मोरोना तथा एक नाबालिग की संलिप्तता पाई गई। अपराधकर्मी सरोज सिंह उर्फ सरोज यादव अभी पुलिस की गिरफ्त से बाहर हैं। इसकी भी गिरफ्तारी जल्द ही कर ली जायेगी।

सरोज सिंह उर्फ सरोज यादव पूर्व में काराकाट थाना लूट कांड में आरोपित रहे हैं। अपराधी दिनेश कुमार प्रजापति पर बिक्रमगंज थानान्तर्गत हत्या काण्ड में आरापित हैं। घटना में प्रयुक्त अपाची मोटर साईकिल, बजाज प्लेटीना मोटर साईकिल तथा पैशन प्रो मोटर साईकिल को जब्त की गई है।

