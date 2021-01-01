पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित:डेहरी अनुमंडल के पांच केंद्रों से कदाचार के आरोप में सात परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित

सासाराम5 घंटे पहले
इंटर के दूसरे दिन की परीक्षा मंगलवार जिले भर के 60 केन्द्रों पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हुई। मंगलवार को डेहरी के पांच परीक्षा केन्द्रों से 7 परीक्षार्थियों को कदाचार के आरोप में परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। डीईओ संजीव कुमार ने बताया कि पहली पाली में गणित विषय की परीक्षा हुई। जिसमें रामकिशोर सिंह इंटर कॉलेज से दो एवं इंटरस्तरीय विद्यालय प्रेमनगर अकोढ़ीगोला व रेजिडेंसियल सनबीम स्कूल डेहरी से एक-एक परीक्षार्थियों को वीक्षकोें द्वारा कदाचार करते पकड़ा गया। वहीं, दूसरी पाली में उच्चत्तर माध्यमिक विद्यालय डेहरी से 1 एवं राजकीय इंटर कॉलेज डालमियानगर से 2 परीक्षार्थी कदाचार करते पकड़े गए। सभी सातों नकलचियों को परीक्षा से निष्कासित कर दिया गया।

इसके अलावा जिले में और किसी भी केंद्र पर कोई भी परीक्षार्थी नकल करते नहीं पकड़ा गया। डीईओ ने बताया कि सोमवार को जिले के सभी 60 परीक्षा केद्रों पर निर्धारित समय पर पर परीक्षा शुरू हुई। पहली पाली में गणित एवं दूसरी पाली में भूगोल व अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा हुई। जिसमें कुल 34,784 परीक्षार्थियों में 34,324 उपस्थित एवं 460 अनुपस्थित रहे। पहली पाली में मैथ की परीक्षा हुई जिसमें कुल 17,144 परीक्षार्थी में 16,949 शामिल एवं 195 गैरहाजिर रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में भूगोल एवं अंग्रेजी विषय की परीक्षा हुई।

