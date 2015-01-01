पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत:छह कोरोना संक्रमित स्वस्थ हाे लाैटे घर

सासाराम15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना की रफ्तार धिरे-धिरे बढ़ता जा रहा है। शनिवार को भी मात्र चार नए कोरोना के मरीज मिले। जिल स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में कोरोना के चार नए मरीज मिले हैं। इसके बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 6670 हो गई है। जिले में अब तक कुल 45 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों ने अपना जान गंवा चुके हैं। वहीं जिले में कुल 6538 मरीज रिकवर होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 87 एक्टिव संक्रमित बचे है जिनका इलाज डॉक्टरों की देखरेख में किया जा रहा है।

जिला अनुश्रवण एवं मूल्यांकन पदाधिकारी रितुराज ने बताया कि 24 घंटे के दौरान जिले में कोरोना के चार नए मरीज मिले हैं, जबकि छह स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं। जिले में अभी भी 87 सक्रिय मरीज बचे है। जिन्हें सदर अस्पताल के कोविड सेंटर तथा होम आइसोलेशन में रख कर इलाज किया जा रहा है। एक्टिव मरीजों में से दाे पॉजिटिव मरीजाें का सदर अस्पताल सासाराम इलाज चल रहा है। वही 85 पॉजिटिव मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें