रफ्तार पर अंकुश:स्पीड गन से गाड़ियों की रफ्तार मापकर लगेगा जुर्माना

  • सड़क हादसों पर रोक लगाने के लिए परिवहन विभाग को किया जाएगा तकनीक से लैस

सड़क पर बेलगाम गति से चल रहे वाहनों से होनेवाले सड़क घटनाओं पर लगाम लगाने के लिए परिवहन विभाग अब स्पीड गन से वाहनों की रफ्तार नापेगा। अगर रफ्तार तय सीमा से ज्यादा पाई गई तो कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। खासकर जो कमर्शियल वाहन अंधगति से चलते हुए दुर्घटनाओं को अंजाम देते हैं, उन पर ज्यादा सख्ती रहेगी। इसके लिए जल्द ही जिले के आरटीओ के लिए स्पीड गन उपलब्ध होंगे। सड़क हादसों में कमी लाने के लिए अब परिवहन विभाग के पास भी स्पीड गन जैसे उपकरण जल्द सरकार द्वारा उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

जल्द ही जिले के आरटीओ के लिए स्पीड गन उपलब्ध होंगे, सड़क हादसों में कमी लाने के लिए हो रही कवायद

ओवरस्पीड गाड़ियां दौड़ाने वाले पकड़ में आएंगे

अब रोहतास जिले में स्पीड गन से वाहनों की रफ्तार नापी जाएगी। ओवरलोड मालवाहक वाहनों के साथ-साथ परिवहन अफसर अब ओवरस्पीड दौड़ने वाले दो और चार पहिया वाहनों को तथा शराबी चालकों को भी पकड़ेंगे। अभी तक इस तरह के कार्रवाई के लिए के परिवहन विभाग के पास कोई उपकरण उपलब्ध नहीं है। लेकिन अब परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारी भी इस तरह के जांच में सक्षम हो जाएंगे। बेकाबू रफ्तार पर लगाम लगेगी।

प्रशासन के अभियान को मिलेगा बल: इससे सड़क पर होनेवाले हादसे भी कम होंगें। बता दे कि ओवर स्पीडिंग रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने अपने क्षेत्राधिकार के अंतर्गत कोई ठोस पहल अबतक नही की है। जिस कारण बेकाबू रफ्तार से चल रहे वाहन आए दिन हो रहे सड़क हादसों की वजह बन रहे है। इस वजह से ही लोगों की जान जा रही हैं। हालांकि वाहन रफ्तार के शौकीन काबू में नहीं हैं, इनके सामने पुलिस-प्रशासन भी लाचार नजर आती है। सड़क हादसों को रोकने और ओवर स्पीडिंग के खिलाफ प्रशासन कई बार तो अभियान चलाती है।

कॉमर्शियल वाहनों में स्पीड गवर्नर अनिवार्य, पर पालन नहीं हो रहा

रोहतास जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने बताया कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देशानुसार जिले में सभी कॉमर्शियल वाहनों में स्पीड गवर्नर अनिवार्य है। लेकिन फिर भी कई वाहन मालिक इस आदेश का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। वहीं कई वाहन मालिकों की ओर से स्पीड गवर्नर लगाने के बाद भी जल्दबाजी के चक्कर में इससे छेड़छाड़ की जाती है। हालांकि स्पीड गवर्नर के साथ छेड़ छाड़ करने की शिकायत भी मिली है, जिसकी जांच विभागीय अधिकारी को करने को निदेशित किया गया है।

