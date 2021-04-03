पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने रोहतास जिले में तीन साल से एक ही स्थान पर जमे अफसरों की सूची तलब की

सासाराम4 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने या काम ठीक से नहीं करने के आरोप की भी जानकारी मांगी

राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर ग्रामीण विकास विभाग, राजस्व एवं भूमि सुधार विभाग के साथ सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग को पत्र लिखा है। आयोग द्वारा विभागों को लिखे गए पत्र में चुनाव से संबंधित दिशा-निर्देश दिए गए हैं। निर्वाचन आयोग की तरफ से भेजे गए इस पत्र में तीन साल से एक ही जगह पर पदस्थापित पदाधिकारियों को वर्तमान नियुक्ति स्थल से हटाने के लिए कहा गया है। इसके साथ ही इस पत्र में उन पदाधिकारियों की जानकारी भी विभाग से मांगी गई है, जिन पर पंचायत चुनाव में गड़बड़ी करने या काम ठीक से नहीं करने के आरोप पहले से रहे हैं। इस संबंध में डीएम धर्मेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि तीन साल से एक हीं स्थान पर पदस्थापित अधिकारियों की सूची तैयार की जा रही है। सूची तैयार होने के बाद उसे आयोग काे भेज दी जाएगी। वोटर लिस्ट के दावा-आपत्ति के आवेदनों की जांच चल रही है।
मतदाता सूची में गड़बड़ी होने पर बीडीओ जिम्मेवार
बिहार पंचायत चुनाव के लिए तैयार हो रहे मतदाता सूची में गड़बड़ी की शिकायतों को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने सख्ती दिखाई है। आयोग ने निर्देश दिया है कि अंतिम सूची प्रकाशित करते समय सभी बीडीओ को यह लिखित प्रमाण देना होगा कि प्रकाशित मतदाता सूची सही है। सुधार के बाद 19 फरवरी को मतदाता सूची का प्रकाशन होगा।
लिखकर देना होगा कि मतदाता सूची सही है
फाइनल मतदाता सूची के प्रकाशन के समय सभी बीडीओ को यह लिखकर देना होगा कि प्रकाशित मतदाता सूची सही है और विधानसभा की मतदाता सूची में दर्ज सभी नाम पंचायत की सूची में भी शामिल हैं। पंचायत चुनाव की घोषणा इस महीने में होनी की संभावना है। चुनाव को लेकर राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग ने अपनी तैयारी शुरू कर रखी है।
राज्य में नौ चरणों में चुनाव कराए जाने की तैयारी
माना जा रहा है कि इस बार राज्य में 9 चरणों में चुनाव कराए जाने की तैयारी है। बता दें कि बिहार में पहली बार चुनाव ईवीएम से कराए जाएंगे। ऐसे में आयोग के सामने यह बड़ा टास्क है कि ईवीएम की संख्या को ध्यान में रखकर चुनाव के चरणों को कैसे तय किया जाए। राज्य सरकार यह चाहती है कि इस बार का पंचायत चुनाव प्रमंडलवार और जिलों के हिसाब से हो।

