पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई के नाम पर खानापूरी:रोक है, फिर भी सोन से हर रोज माफिया निकाल रहे दो हजार ट्रैक्टर से ज्यादा बालू

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभागीय अधिकारी गिनती के ट्रैक्टरों को पकड़कर दिखाते हैं उपलब्धि

रोहतास जिले में सोन नदी में 47 बालू घाट हैं चिह्नित, पर खुदाई दर्जनों जगह हो रही
अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के सोन नदी घाटों पर बालू के खनन का अवैध कार्य बदस्तूर जारी है। बालू खनन में व्यापक तौर पर मानकों की अनियमितता बरती जा रही है। खनन के नाम पर सोन नदी के पर्यावरण से मजाक किया जा रहा है। प्रतिदिन सोन नदी घाटों से दो हजार ट्रैक्टर बालू की अवैध निकासी होती है। जिससे सरकार के लाखों रुपए राजस्व की क्षति पहुंच रही है। एनजीटी के रोक के बावजूद खनन से जुड़े सूत्र बताते हैं की ऐसे जमीन पर बालू दिखाकर लीज किया जाता है जहां मिटटी का चट्टान होता है। इसके आधार पर आवंटित जगह से काफी दूर जाकर सोन से बालू का उठान होता है। यह एक गंभीर जांच का विषय है कि क्या जिस जगह के लिए अनुमति दी गई है वहीं बालू का खनन हो रहा है अथवा नहीं। इस मामले में खनन विभाग की भूमिका पर लोग संदेह व्यक्त करते हैं। यह भी आरोप लगाये जाते हैं की खनन महकमे की मिली भगत से प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र में खनन की खुली छुट दे दिया गया है।

सिर्फ सोन ही नहीं, नहरों से भी किया जा रहा है बालू का खनन, मालामाल हो रहे बालू माफिया

रेलवे पुल व इंद्रपुरी बराज को खतरा
खनन नियमों के मुताबिक सोन नदी से बड़ी मशीनों के जरिए एवं 3 मीटर से गहरा और शहरी क्षेत्र में बालू खनन नहीं करना है। सोन पुल के 500 मीटर नीचे और 2 किलोमीटर ऊपर खनन कार्य प्रतिबंधित है। खनन होने से फोरलेन की पुल, रेलवे पुल एवं इंद्रपुरी बराज को खतरा होगा। लेकिन नियमों की अनदेखी हो रही है। मकराइन से लेकर एनीकट टालबांस क्षेत्र तक बदस्तूर जारी है। क्रम 1 से 8 तक कच्छवां से अतमिगंज,9 से 16 तक अमियावर से टंड़वां तक,17 से 20 दरिहट से चैनपुर तक व 21 से 24 वेरकप से हुरका तक डेहरी शहर के उत्तर में स्थित है। वहीं दक्षिणी भाग में क्रम 25 से 31 तक कटार से भदारा,32 से 41 क्रम जागोडिह से खजोरी एवं 42 से 47 कशिआंव से समहुता गांव के पास सोन नदी में स्थित है।

रात में अवैध खनन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई नहीं होती
अनुमंडल क्षेत्र के कई घाटों तिलौथू के मीरा सराय व बुढ़ा बूढ़ी घाट, डेहरी प्रखंड के कमरनगंज, मकराइन व भुसहूला घाट पर आज भी रात में अवैध खनन हो रहा है। रात में ट्रैक्टर व ट्रक से बालू की धड़ल्ले से ढुलाई हो रही है। पट्टाधारक द्वारा नाव व पोकलेन के माध्यम से खनन कराया जा रहा है।बालू की लूट सिर्फ नदी में ही नहीं बल्कि सोन कैनालों में भी बदस्तूर जारी है। रात्रि के समय अधिकारी घाटों की ओर नहीं जाते और बालू के दोहन करने वाले लाइनर्स के माध्यम से बालू लूट रहे हैं।

क्या है मानकों की अनदेखी:
प्रतिबंधित मशीनों का उपयोग धड़ल्ले से होता है। जब कभी जांच होती है उससे ठीक पहले या तो मशीन हटा ली जाती है या फिर मशीनों के बावजूद उसे जब्त करने की हिम्मत नहीं होती।कभी कभार खनन कार्य लगभग ठप्प कर दिया जाता है और फिर अधिकारी के जाते ही शुरू हो जाती है। एकाध दिन के ठहराव के बाद फिर से सोन नदी का सीना चीरते मशीनें हुंकार भरने लगती हैं। नियमानुसार खुदाई नदी में तीन फिट करना है लेकिन मानकों की अनदेखी कर पंद्रह से बीस फिट तक नदी में बालू का खनन किया जा रहा है। नदी में नाव पर मशीन लगाकर भी खनन किया जा रहा है।

3 अरब 45 करोड़ 98 लाख 5 हजार से शुरू हुई थी नीलामी
नवंबर 2019 के प्रथम सप्ताह में ही सभी प्रक्रिया पूरी कर लेने के निर्देश दिए गए थे। इस बार की नीलामी वर्ष 2020 से 25 तक 5 वर्षों के लिए हुई है। जिले के सोन नदी में 47 बालू घाट चिन्हित हैं जिनकी नीलामी हुई है। यह घाट सोन नदी के ऊपरी क्षेत्र समहुता से शुरू होकर जिले के निचले क्षेत्र कच्छवां तक स्थित हैं। अगर बंदोबस्ती की बात करें तो विभाग द्वारा सोन नदी के 3314.1 हेक्टेयर एरिया को नीलाम करने की बात है। इसके लिए बोली की न्यूनतम राशि 3 अरब 45 करोड़ 98 लाख 5 हजार रुपए थी। संवेदकों को 10 -10 फीसद राशि अग्रधन व बांड के रूप में निश्चित की गई है जिससे बेवजह बंदोबस्ती को प्रभावित करने पर ब्रेक लगा है। 47 घाट चिन्हित हैं पर खुदाई दर्जनों जगहों से होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें