सप्लाई हुई बंद:इंद्रपुरी बराज से नहरों में पानी की सप्लाई हुई बंद

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
इंद्रपुरी सोन बराज से नहरों में पानी बंद होने पर मछली पकड़ने के लिए नहर किनारे अवस्थित गांव के लोग नारों में उतर पड़े हैं। इंद्रपुरी बराज से निकलने वाली पश्चिमी नहर एवं पश्चिमी समानांतर नहर में फसल की कटाई एवं बुवाई के लिए पूरी तरह से पानी बंद कर दिया गया है। जिसके बाद नहरों में पानी काफी कम हो गया है। जिसमें आसानी से लोग नहर के पानी में उतर कर मछली पकड़ सकता है। इंद्रपुरी से सटे पटनवा, नावाडीह, भलुआड़ी, डीलिया आदि कई गांव के लोग नहरों में उतर कर मछली पकड़ रहे हैं।

वहीं इंद्रपुरी बराज से सोन नदी में भी पानी की मात्रा काफी कम कर दी गई है। इस कारण कुछ मछुआरे तथा बहुत सारे ग्रामीण मछली पकड़ने के काम तेजी से कर रहे हैं। नहरों में पानी बंद होने की सूचना पर आस-पड़ोस से दूरदराज के लोग भी मछली लेने के लिए इंद्रपुरी बराज से लेकर नहरों के किनारे देखे जा रहे हैं। पटनवा निवासी सुमित कुमार ने बताया कि सोन नदी की मछली काफी साफ सुथरा होती है तथा स्वास्थ्य के लिए बहुत लाभप्रद माना जाता है। मछली पकड़ने के कार्य में यहां बहुत सारे मछुआरे परिवार लगे हुए हैं जिनके उपार्जन का मुख्य साधन मछली पकड़ना एवं बेचना है। नहर में मारे गए मछली की कीमत भी बाजार भाव से कम कीमत पर यहां उपलब्ध हो रहा है।

