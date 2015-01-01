पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान अधिप्राप्ति:बढ़ा टारगेट, अब 2.20 लाख एमटी की बजाय 3.30 एमटी धान की होगी खरीद

सासाराम/ बिक्रमगंज22 मिनट पहले
  • पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल के माध्यम से की जाएगी किसानों से धान की खरीद

धान अधिप्राप्ति के निर्धारित लक्ष्य को बढ़ने से किसानों में एक नई उम्मीद तो बढ़ गई, लेकिन एक डर यह भी सतl रहा है कि कही यह सिर्फ कागज़ों में तो नहीं होगा। पिछले कई सालों में धान खरीद के लक्ष्य को कई एजेंसियों द्वारा धरातल पर न खरीद कर कागजों में ही खरीद कर लिया जाता रहा है। इस बार सरकार 2.20 के बजाय 3.30 लाख मिट्रिक टन धान की खरीद पैक्स व व्यापार मंडल के माध्यम से करने का निर्धारित लक्ष्य रखा है।

सीएम नीतीश कुमार ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में अधिकारियों को स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया है। कहा है कि इसमें किसी की तरह की कोताही स्‍वीकार नहीं होगी। ज्ञात हो कि जिले में अब तक 664 किसानों से 7159.200 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीददारी हो पाई है। जिसमें कोचस प्रखंड में सर्वाधिक 1649.300125 मीट्रिक टन, दिनारा प्रखंड में 125 किसानों से 1300.500 मीट्रिक टन धान की अधिप्राप्ति की गई है। वहीं करगहर प्रखंड में 92 किसानों से 1006.200 मीट्रिक टन धान की खरीदारी हुई है।

जो किसान कृषि विभाग की साइट पर निबंधित हैं, उन्हें स्वत: निबंधित मानकर अधिप्राप्ति के योग्य समझा जाए। सहकारिता विभाग को किसानों का अलग से निबंधन कराने की जरूरत नहीं है। सभी जिलों में भंडारण की समुचित व्यवस्था रखी जाए। उनके रिसाइकिलिंग की भी व्यवस्था रहे।

बिचौलियों को धान बेचने को मजबूर हैं किसान
सरकार द्वारा देर से धान खरीदारी का काम शुरू किए जाने, विभागीय पेंच, धान क्रय एजेंसियों की मनमानी से तंग किसान अपने खून- पसीने की कमाई को औने- पौने दाम पर बिचौलियों के हाथों बेचने को मजबूर है। स्थिति यह है कि शुरूआती दिनों में 900 से 1100 रुपये प्रति क्विंटल की दर से धान बेचना पड़ा। एक सप्ताह पूर्व से दर कुछ बढ़ा है जिससे 1300 से 1350 तक खुले बाजार में धान की खरीदारी की जा रही है।

पिछले वर्ष हुई थी बारिश, बर्बाद हुआ था धान
बीते साल इसी महीने में हुई भारी बारिश ने तबाही मचा दिया था। बारिश के वजह से किसानों के करोड़ों के उपज बर्बाद हो गए थे, इसके बावजूद कृषि विभाग ने बर्बादी के आंकड़े शून्य दिखाया था, जो पूरे प्रदेश में चर्चा का विषय बना था। यही वजह है कि इस बार किसान कम दाम पर ही धान बेच कर मौसम की मार से बचना चाह रहे है। ज्यादातर क्रय एजेंसियों ने अभी खरीदारी शुरु नहीं की है।

कागजी पेंच से भी नहीं हो सकेगी खरीद
धान खरीद कागजी पेंच के कारण भी खरीद नहीं हो पा रही है। इसके पीछे के मूल वजह यह है कि अधिकतर किसानों के खेतों के रसीद अभी भी उनके बाप दादा के नाम पर कटता है वंशावली बनने में दिक्कतों का कारण एजेंसी खरीद नहीं कर पा रही है। जिले में कुल एक लाख 94 हजार हेक्टेयर भूमि में धान की खेती हुई है। प्रतिवर्ष 12 लाख मीट्रिक टन से अधिक उपज करते हैं। इस बार 11,84,509 एमटी उपज हुई है।

200 सहकारी समितियों को किया जा चुका है अनुमोदित
जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी समरेश कुमार ने बताया कि धान अधिप्राप्ति के लिए अब तक 247 में से 200 सहकारी समितियों को अनुमोदित किया जा चुका है। जिसमें 191 पैक्स तथा 9 व्यापार मंडल को शामिल किया गया है। बाकी सहकारी समितियों को भी जल्द ही अनुमोदित कर लिया जाएगा। नए सिरे से लक्ष्य निर्धारित होने के बाद किसानों से भी अधिक धान खरीदा जाएगा। प्रत्येक रैयत किसान से 250 और गैर रैयत से 100 क्विंटल धान की खरीद की जाएगी। पहले यह 200 तथा 75 क्विंटल निर्धारित था। सभी केंद्रों को क्रियाशील रखने का कार्य किया जाएगा।

आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि किसानों से हर हाल में तय समर्थन मूल्य पर धान खरीदने का निर्देश सहकारी समितियों को दिया गया है। सामान किस्म के धान 1868 तथा ग्रेड ए धान 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल खरीदा जाएगा। किसानों की मजबूरी यह है कि एक ओर गेहूं के खेती के लिए पैसे की जरुरत है तो दूसरी ओर आसमान में मंडरा रहे बादल पिछले साल के बर्बादी की चिंता सता रही है। किसानों की माने तो आसमान में बादल दिख रहे हैं। बारिश हुई तो धान को सुरक्षित कर पाना मुश्किल होगा।

