बैठक:सरकार के फैसले का ट्रक ऑपरेटर संघ ने किया विरोध

सासाराम3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा- इस फैसले से तो ट्रक मालिक कंगाल होकर रोड पर आ जाएंगे

14 चक्का व उससे अधिक चक्का वाले ट्रकों पर बालू -गिट्टी की ढुलाई पर सरकार की तत्काल प्रभाव से रोक लगाए जाने के फैसले का रोहतास जिला ट्रक ऑपरेटर संघ ने घोर विरोध कर आपत्ति जताया है। बुधवार को जिला कार्यालय में ट्रक ऑपरेटर संघ की आयोजित बैठक में उपस्थित सदस्यों ने सरकार के फैसले का घोर निंदा करते हुए सरकार द्वारा तत्काल प्रभाव से लिए फैसले को वापस लेने की मांग की।

बैठक की अध्यक्षता जिला ट्रक ऑपरेटर संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष विनय कुमार सिंह के द्वारा किया गया। जिलाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि जिला ट्रक ऑपरेटर संघ की आपात बैठक बुलाई गई, जिसमें दो दिन पहले राज्य सरकार के कैबिनेट द्वारा लिए गए 14 चक्का व उससे ज्यादा चक्का वाले ट्रकों पर बालू-गिट्टी की ढुलाई पर रोक लगाने सम्बन्धी जारी अधिसूचना पर रोक लगाने की मांग की गई।

जिलाध्यक्ष ने कहा कि सरकार के इस दमनकारी फैसले से अधिकांशतः ट्रक मालिक कंगाल होकर रोड पर आ जाएंगे। सरकार समानता के अधिकार का हनन कर रही है। चौदह चक्का व इससे अधिक चक्का वाली गाड़ियां क़िस्त में चल रही है। सरकार के इस फैसले से ट्रक मालिक काफी मर्माहत है।

जिलाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि अपने हितों की रक्षा के लिए सरकार के इस फैसले के खिलाफ उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाएंगे। 21 दिसंबर को ट्रक ऑपरेटर संघ की फिर एक बार आपात बैठक बुलाई गयी है। बैठक में मनोज सिंह, रामायण सिंह, हीरा यादव, राजेश्वर सिंह, राजू सिंह, गुडू सिंह, बिट्टू कुमार, खुशी कुमार उपस्थित थे।

