पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी:करगहर में दुकान की दीवार तोड़ कर दो लाख की ज्वेलरी उड़ा ले गए चोर

सासारामएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दुकान में सेंधमारी कर घुसे चोरों ने आलमारी तोड़ निकाल लिए सोने-चांदी के आभूषण

बड़हरी ओपी के बड़हरी बाजार में स्थित एक ज्वेलर्स की दुकान की दीवार तोड़ कर उसमें रखें दो लाख रुपए की ज्वेलरी चोरों ने चोरी कर ली। दुकानदार ने अज्ञात चोरों के विरुद्ध एफ आई आर दर्ज कराया है। बताया जाता है कि दुकानदार कमलेश सेठ गुरुवार को अपनी दुकान सही सलामत बंद कर दिया था।अगले दिन शुक्रवार की सुबह जब वह अपनी दुकान का मुख्य दरवाजा खोला तो उसका होश उड़ गया ।उसने देखा कि दुकान के पीछे की दीवार में सेंधमारी की गई है।

जब वह दुकान में रखे ज्वेलरी की जांच करने लगा जहां उसने देखा कि अलमीरा को तोड़ा गया है तथा उसमें रखे सोने और चांदी के आभूषण चोरी कर लिए गए हैं। जिसके बाद मामले की सूचना बड़हरी ओपी को दी। इस संबंध में ओपी प्रभारी रवि भूषण कुमार ने बताया कि कमलेश सेठ के दुकान के पीछे की दीवार में सेंधमारी कर चोरों अंदर प्रवेश कर करने तथा अलमारी तोड़ने के साक्ष्य मिले हैं। दुकानदार द्वारा मिली शिकायत के आधार पर आभूषण की बरामद की और चोरों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई चोरी की वारदात, पर चेहरे स्पष्ट नहीं
ओपी प्रभारी रवि भूषण कुमार ने बताया कि दुकानदार द्वारा दुकान में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया था जिसमें दीवार में सेंधमारी से लेकर अलमीरा तोड़ने तक की पूरी घटना कैद हो गया है। जिसके आधार पर पुलिस चोरों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कई जगहों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। उन्होंने बताया कि कैमरे में चोरों के चेहरे अस्पष्ट नहीं होने के कारण उनलोगो की पहचान करने में दिक्कत हो रही है। हालांकि चोरों की पहचान के लिए सीसीटीवी फुटेज को कई लोगों को दिखाया जा रहा है ताकि जल्द है चोरों की पहचान हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें