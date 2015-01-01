पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रक हुए जब्त:पुराने जीटी रोड पर बालू लदे तीन ट्रक हुए जब्त

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अवर प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक ने की गाड़ियों की जांच

परिवहन विभाग ने पुरानी जीटी रोड के सड़क मार्ग पर रविवार की रात राधा स्वामी सत्संग आश्रम के पास ओवरलोड बालू लदे वाहनों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलाया। इस अभियान में तीन ओवरलोड बालू ट्रक जब्त किए गए। जानकारी देते हुए अवर प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि उनके नेतृत्व में पुरानी जीटी रोड के सड़क पर बालू ओवरलोड वाहनों की जांच की गई। जांच के दौरान डेहरी की ओर से आ रहे वाहनों के कागजातों व चालान की जांच हुई।

इस जांच में परिवहन विभाग ने ओवरलोड बालू लेकर जा रहे 3 ट्रक को ओवरलोडिंग के क्रम में जब्त किया है। ओवरलोडिंग में पकड़े गए वाहनों के सभी प्रकार के कागज परिवहन कार्यालय के पास जब्त है। जांच प्रक्रिया पूरी करने के बाद ही जब्त वाहनों के चालान किए जाएंगे। जब्त वाहन को पुलिस अभिरक्षा में रखा गया है। विभागीय अफसरों ने बताया कि जिले में ओवरलोडेड गाड़ियों के साथ परिवहन नियमों की अवहेलना करने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ जांच अभियान चलता रहेगा। इस जद में आने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ समुचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
