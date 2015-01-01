पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार:आज दीपों से शहर से लेकर गांव होंगे जगमग

सासाराम
  • गणेश-लक्ष्मी की मूर्ति के बाद सबसे ज्यादा मांग कुबेर की और उसके बाद हनुमानजी की मूर्ति की रही

कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या को मनाए जाने वाला ज्योति पर्व दीपावली शनिवार को जिले भर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। जिसकी सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई। इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन जमकर खरीदारी की गई। दीपावली को लेकर जिले के सभी बाजारों की रौनक बढ़ी रही। त्योहार के मद्देनजर जिला मुख्यालय से लगा कस्बाई बाजारों में मिट्टी के दीया, मोमबत्ती व श्री लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमाओं व पटाखों की बिक्री हेतु अस्थाई दुकानें सुबह से हीं सज गई थी। जहां जरूरती सामानों की खरीदारी की भीड़ उमड़ रही है।

वहीं, व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों व रिहायशी घरों की सफाई भी की गई। इस अवसर पर घरों व मंदिरों में दीये जलाए जायेंगे तथा धन व ऐश्वर्य की अधिष्ठात्री माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा भी की जाती है। आचार्यो के मुताबिक मां लक्ष्मी व गणेश की पूजा स्थिर लग्न में करने से धन-संपति स्थायी बना रहता है। दिवाली का त्योहार धन, समृद्धि और शांति लाने वाला त्योहार है। इस दिन मां लक्ष्मी भ्रमण पर निकलती हैं। उनके स्वागत और उन्हें खुश करने के लिए लोग बहुत से उपाय करते हैं। नारायण यानी भगवान विष्णु मां लक्ष्मी के पति हैं और पति के बगैर मां कहीं नहीं जातीं। अपनी पूजा में मां लक्ष्मी से पहले नारायण का आह्वान जरूर करें।मां लक्ष्मी को घर में निवास के लिए पूजन स्थिर लग्न में किया जाता है।

पटाखों एवं फुलझड़ियों की खूब हुई बिक्री
महंगाई के बावजूद पटाखों एवं फुलझ़ड़ियों की बिक्री खूब हुई। शहर में बिभिन्न जगहों पर पटाखों की दुकानें पुराना लगाई गई है, जहां पूरे दिन ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों ने जमकर पटाखों की खरीदारी की। इस बार नए-नए किस्म के पटाखे बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं, जो बच्चों को काफी आकर्षित कर रहे हैं। फुलझड़ी, अनार, हवाई, चक्कियां, आलू बम, बुलेट बम, सांप, रेलगाड़ी व अन्य किस्म के पटाखों की खूब बिक्री हुई। जगह जगह बच्चे और अधिक पटाखे खरीदने के लिए अभिभावकों के साथ जिद करते नजर आए।

लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्ति की रही डिमांड
दीपावली को लेकर बाजारों में रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। पूरा शहर रोशनी से जगमगा रहा है। घर की साफ-सफाई के बाद अब उसे दुल्हन की तरह सजाया गया है। छोटी दिवाली के दिन दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। मां लक्ष्मी-गणेश व कुबेर की मूर्तियों की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रही। उसमें लोगों की पहली पसंद टेराकोटा की मूर्तियां रहीं। बाजार में 50 रुपये से लेकर एक हजार तक की गणेश और लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियां मौजूद हैं। पीओपी से बनी मूर्तियों की मांग बाजार में सबसे कम है।

दीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं?

