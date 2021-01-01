पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण जांच कठिन:सात प्रखंडों में नहीं खुला वाहन प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र

सासाराम2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिवहन विभाग ने निकाली सूची, सेंटर खोलने को ऑनलाइन करना होगा आवेदन

रोहतास जिले के 19 प्रखंडों में से अभी भी सात प्रखंड मुख्यालय में वाहन प्रदूषण जांच केन्द्र नही है। इस कारण सात प्रखंड क्षेत्र के वाहनों का प्रदूषण से संबंधित कागजात तैयार करने में काफी परेशानी हो रही है। मोटर वाहन अधिनियम 1988 व इसके अधीन बने नियमों व बिहार मोटरगाड़ी नियमावली 1992 के अधीन प्रावधान है की कोई भी मोटर वाहन बिना प्रदूषण नियंत्रण प्रमाण पत्र के नहीं रखा जा सकता। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी मोहम्मद जियाउल्लाह ने बताया की जिले के सात प्रखण्डों जिसमें रोहतास, नौहट्टा, दावथ, काराकाट, राजपुर, करगहर एवं संझौली प्रखंड क्षेत्रों में एक भी वाहन प्रदूषण केन्द्र नहीं है। हालांकि जिला परिवहन कार्यालय द्वारा प्रदूषण जांच केन्द्र खोलने हेतू विहित प्रक्रिया के तहत आवेदन करने का निर्देश जारी किया है। डीटीओ ने कहा की उक्त प्रखंड क्षेत्र के इच्छुक व्यक्ति वाहन प्रदूषण जांच केन्द्र के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। लेकिन परिवहन नियम के तहत हार्ड कॉपी परिवहन कार्यालय में जमा किया जाएगा।

आर्म्स नवीनीकरण प्रकिया में बदलाव

जिलाधिकारी धर्मेंद्र कुमार ने आर्म्स नवीनीकरण में बदलाव किया है। इससे अनुज्ञप्तिधारियों को नवीनीकरण कराने में सहूलियत होगी। अब जिला शस्त्र दंडाधिकारी को आर्म्स के नवीनीकरण के लिए प्राधिकृत किया गया है। अनुज्ञप्तिधारियों को आर्म्स का नवीकरण कराने में विलंब नहीं होगा। आर्म्स दंडाधिकारी अन्नू कुमारी ने बताया कि नवीकरण की प्रक्रिया को सरल बनाने के लिए आवश्यक शुल्क तथा अन्य कागजातों के जांचोपरांत शस्त्र अनुज्ञप्तियों के नवीकरण के लिए जिला शस्त्र पदाधिकारी को प्राधिकृत किया गया है। अद्यतन नवीकरण की स्थिति में शस्त्र भौतिक सत्यापनोपरांत अपने स्तर से ही शस्त्र अनुज्ञप्तियों का नवीकरण करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि विलंबित नवीकरण के मामलों में सर्वप्रथम अनुज्ञप्तिधारी अथवा उनके द्वारा धारित शस्त्र के विरूद्ध वाद लंबित होने अथवा नहीं होने के संबंध पुलिस प्रतिवेदन प्राप्त कर अधोहस्ताक्षरी से आदेश प्राप्त करने के उपरांत ही नवीकरण किया जाएगा।

